Elijah Pierce faces Daron Williams for WBC silver on Oct 15

On Saturday night, October 15th, Jeter Promotions returns to the Hall at Live! inside of Live Casino Hotel Maryland with an incredible night of boxing that will be headlined by an eight-round bout featuring Elijah Pierce taking on Daron Williams for the WBC Silver Super Bantamweight Title.

Jeter Promotions will undoubtedly will have their ninth consecutive capacity crowd at The Hall at Live!.

Pierce of Midwest City, Oklahoma, but now fighting out of Atlanta, has a record of 14-2 with 12 knockouts, and is currently riding a five-fight winning streak. The 26 year-old is a six-year veteran, and he has amassed big wins over Candaleio Alejandro Rochin (4-0), Divante Jones (9-1), Irvin Gonzalez (12-0), Jesse Garcia (10-0) and his last bout when he won a decision over Ryizeemmion Ford on June 17th in Cleveland.

Williams of Washington, D.C. is 9-1 with six knockouts. Like Pierce, Williams is 26 years-old and is a seven-year veteran. Williams has wins over Christian Juneau (1-0), Israel Valdez (1-0) and his last bout when he stopped Robert Ledesma on May 22, 2021 in Greenville, South Carolina. The only blemish on the record of Williams was to current number-three ranked Oleh Dovhun.

The card is loaded with competitive and fan-friendly bouts.

In six-round bouts:

Joseph Veazey (7-0, 4 KOs) of Baltimore, Maryland fights Rashad Kilpatrick (5-1, 2 KOs) of Waldorf, Maryland in a Beltway battle of welterweights.

Anthony Williams (6-1, 2 KOs) of Baltimore, Maryland fights crafty Derrick Vann (2-5) of Philadelphia in a super middleweight battle.

Brandon Chambers (8-0-1, 5 KOs) of Gwynn Oak, Maryland fights Vit Y (7-1-1, 4 KOs) of Rock Hill, South Carolina for the ABF USA Super Bantamweight title.

Mansaborie Conde (6-0, 5 KOs) of Laurel, Maryland fights late-replacement Brandon Clarke (2-3, 1KO) of Columbus, Ohio in a middleweight contest.

Jaqeem Hutcherson (6-1) of Capitol Heights, Maryland will look to avenge his only loss in a rematch against Ernest Hall (4-2, 1 KO) of Baltimore, Maryland in a super bantamweight fight. for the ABF Atlantic title.

In Four-Round Bouts:

Ahmad Muhammad Jones (2-0, 2 KOs) of Baltimore, Maryland fights Kani Burnside (1-0, 1 KO) of Ironton, Ohio in a super lightweight contest.

Dwayne Holmes (2-0, 2 KOs) of Upper Marlboro, Maryland scraps with Rensley Washington III (1-1) of Cincinnati, Ohio in a super bantamweight bout.

Francois Scarboro Jr. (2-0, 2 KOs) of Cheverly, Maryland risks his perfect mark against Apolinar Lopez (0-1) of Keizer, Oregon super featherweight contest.

Super Lightweight Stacy Selby (3-0, 3 KOs) of Upper Marlboro, Maryland fights Maurice Anthony (3-4, 3 KOs) of Ypsalanti, MI

Pro debuting Jeffrey Yu of Vienna, VA takes on fellow debutant Mateo Diaz of Boise, Idaho in a junior lightweight contest.

Tickets for this great night of boxing are priced at $65-$250