George Acosta battles Jose Angulo on Oct 21 New Blood

Fresh off the biggest win of his young career, super featherweight prospect, George “El Yuyu” Acosta (13-1, 1 KOs), of Whittier, Ca, will face the always dangerous veteran, Jose Angulo (14-3, 7 KOs) of Guayaquil, Ecuador.

The 8-round bout will serve as the main event on Thompson Boxing’s “New Blood” card.

“New Blood” will take place at the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, CA on Friday, October 21, 2022. Doors open at 6:30 pm PT with the first fight starting at 8:00 pm PT.

Tickets are priced $50, $75, $100, and $125 are available for purchase by calling 714-935-0900 or online at www.thompsonboxing.com.

Fight fans will be able to watch all Thompson Boxing fights, weigh-ins, and behind-the-scenes content, via their new mobile app downloadable on Apple and Google.

In the co-main event, we will see an 8-round fight with the very popular, Manuel “El Meny” Flores (13-0, 11 KOs) of Coachella, California, who competes at bantamweight, facing an opponent that will be determined later.

“I was tested in my last fight and feel that I am growing into becoming a world class fighter,” Acosta said reflecting on a unanimous decision win over Isaac Avelar.

“I am very grateful for Thompson Boxing sticking with me after a loss early in my career. I feel that taking that loss taught me a lesson, and now my diet as well as training Is on another level.

“I have a good team behind me, and the goal is to enter the conversation of fighting for a regional title in the near future. I know a lot of the titles are vacant currently at my division, so I’m looking to throw my name in the hat with this performance. I want the world take notice of me in this fight.”

“I am excited about this opportunity, and I am ready to shock the world at a new weight class,” stated an upset-minded Jose Angulo. “I think that I have been fighting at weights that don’t show my true skill level, but now I am ready to prove the type of fighter I am.

“I came to the United States to make my dream a reality. Now, this is a chance for me to steal all the momentum that George Acosta has created for himself. I am going all-in for this fight.”

UNDERCARD BOUTS:

Middleweight Nelson Oliva (4-0, 4 KOs), of Rialto, CA, will fight against unbeaten Wayne Boudreaux (2-0, 1 KOs), of Marrero, LA. (6-rounds)

Lightweight Ioannis Manouilidis (2-0) of Los Angeles, CA, faces Pedro Angel Cruz (2-1, 2 KOs), of San Jose, CA. (4-rounds)

Lightweight Leonardo Sanchez (1-0), of Cathedral City, CA, will square off against Mexico’s Ivan Medina, who will be making his pro debut. (4-rounds)

Opening the card will be Super middleweight Joshua Conley (17-4-1,11 KOs) of San Bernardino, CA, taking on Uriel Gonzalez Angulo (5-8-2, 5 KOs), of Welton, AZ. (6-rounds)

Beto Duran will operate as the blow-by-blow commentator with expert commentary by Doug Fischer. Jessica Rosales will serve as the onsite ringside reporter.