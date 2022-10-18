George Acosta talks training camp for Oct 21 return

Super featherweight George “El Yuyu” Acosta (13-1, 1 KOs) of Whittier, Ca, will take on one of the toughest tests of his career when he steps in the ring against Jose Angulo (14-3, 7 KOs) of Guayaquil, Ecuador. The two will clash in an 8-round main event on Thompson Boxing’s “New Blood” card.

“New Blood” will take place at the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, CA on Friday, October 21, 2022. Doors open at 6:30 pm PT with the first fight starting at 8:00 pm PT.

Tickets are priced $50, $75, $100, and $125 are available for purchase by calling 714-935-0900 or online at www.thompsonboxing.com.

Fight fans will be able to watch all Thompson Boxing fights, weigh-ins, and behind-the-scenes content, via their new mobile app downloadable on Apple and Google.

Here is what Acosta had to say about his recent training camp, his upcoming match with Angulo, and more.

On his recent training camp:

“I’m having a tremendous training camp. The big thing since COVID-19 has been focusing on getting my weight to the perfect balance of maintaining strength while not depleting my energy or power. I feel that I’m becoming a high-level fighter, in addition I’m fighting at the most ideal weight class for myself as well, which this fight will show.”

On his matchup with Angulo:

“Angulo is a tricky fighter. His three losses are against a couple of guys who are undefeated and another with one loss. Regardless, this is the biggest fight of his life – so I am preparing for the best version of Jose Angulo. Angulo is a very dangerous opponent and I’m taking this fight very seriously as I know he’s coming with everything he’s got.”

On fighting in Southern California in Thompson’s main event:

“Fighting at home is great. From my family to people who come from the gym to support me, will all be here to watch me fight. Boxing is such a lonely sport, so anything that breaks up the mental grind and isolation is always such a welcomed sight. My goal is to be great, and in the process of achieving that I miss out on a lot of other things people get to do in their life. Fighting for people who care, motivates me. In addition, fighting in the main event for Thompson Boxing is a tremendous blessing, as I know this fight will be available to watch on every device, phone, tablet, smart TV, and computer.

On what a win does from his career:

“I am currently ranked #15 on BoxRec in the U.S., and I am hoping after this fight against a good opponent, I will move into the top-fifteen in one of the sanctioning organizations. I want to target the best possible opponents available, while listening to Thompson Boxing’s advice, as they have put me in a great position. I know many of the world titles are vacant right now, so I want to fight good opponents to get myself in the mix to fight champions.”

