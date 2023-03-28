Vitor Belfort, Jose Aldo feature on Roy Jones Jr vs Anthony Pettis

Two UFC legends will compete in boxing as Vitor Belfort and Jose Aldo feature on the undercard of Roy Jones Jr. vs Anthony Pettis.

The full card has been announced for this Saturday when “Gamebred Boxing 4” occurs on Pay Per View.

Jorge Masvidal’s Gamebred Boxing presents the event kicking off at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT live from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Roy Jones Jr. vs Anthony Pettis

In the main event, Boxing Hall of Famer Roy Jones Jr. and former UFC and WEC World Champion Anthony Pettis of Milwaukee will go toe-to-toe in the boxing ring.

Jones vs Pettis is an intriguing six-round heavyweight clash between two combat sports’ most skilled, accomplished, and popular champions.

In 2020, Jones shared rounds with Mike Tyson as boxing legends broke the exhibition PPV sales record.

Vitor Belfort

The undercard sees a colorful array of boxing and MMA’s best highlighting. They include former UFC and Cage Rage champion “The Phenom” Belfort [1-0, 1 KO].

Belfort makes his second official pro boxing appearance in a six-round heavyweight battle against debuting fellow Brazilian and former Strikeforce middleweight champion Ronaldo Souza.

The grappler Souza holds an MMA victory over Belfort in their previous code. However, the quick-fisted southpaw Belfort is much more established in the ring.

Most famously, Belfort defeated the great Evander Holyfield by TKO in a September 2021 exhibition bout. He was due to face Oscar De La Hoya until the Golden Boy boss realized it might not be a good idea.

In addition, he held a boxing KO over Josemario Neves in 2006.

Jose Aldo

In another MMA crossover bout, all-time grand UFC featherweight champion Aldo of Brazil will compete in a second-sport rematch. He takes on former MMA foe and top UFC contender Jeremy Stephens.

The pair first met five years ago in an entertaining struggle won by Aldo that garnered him “Performance of the Night.” The two MMA vets will meet this time in a six-round welterweight affair.

Also, on the main card, Luis Feliciano [16-0, 8 KOs] battles Clarence Booth [21-7, 13 KOs]. At the same time, Florida’s undefeated Devin Cushing will face Argentine veteran Damian David Marchiano in a six-round super featherweight tussle.

Several preliminary bouts are also on tap. They are headed up by Joe Riggs, who replaces UFC vet Paul Daley who was forced to withdraw.

Bi Nguyen vs Andy Nguyen, Danielle Wynn vs Danielle Cohen, and Javier “El Guerito” Zamarron vs Roberto Armas represent a trio of other contests.

Furthermore, the pay-per-view can be purchased through InDEMAND, PPV.com, and UFC Fight Pass PPV. Tickets to the live event are available through FiservForum.com and Ticketmaster.com.

Additional event details will be announced shortly.

