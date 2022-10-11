‘Manny Pacquiao P4P best, but Floyd Mayweather wins every fight’

A debate continues to rage. Who is the all-around best fighter from boxing legends Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather?

The case for Pacquiao to be a better fighter – in the pound-for-pound sense – was made by former HBO analyst Max Kellerman.

Now working for ESPN, Kellerman explained why. Pacquiao has since followed Mayweather in winding down his career into exhibitions.

Who is the best, Floyd Mayweather or Manny Pacquiao?

Despite stating his point about Pacquiao and his remarkable rise through the weight classes, Kellerman admitted Mayweather would still beat him every time.

The pair fought in 2015, at least four years after fans wanted the fight. But Kellerman believes Floyd would have been victorious whenever they met.

His point about Pacquiao in the P4P debate is that the former Filipino Senator achieved more than Mayweather per pound stipulation.

“You can make the argument, and I do, that he’s Pound for Pound better than Floyd Mayweather,” Kellerman said.

“Yes, Mayweather beat him. Yes, if they had fought in their primes, I think Floyd Mayweather would have beaten him.

“But Floyd turned pro at 130. He won his first title at 130 – at junior lightweight.

“Pacquiao is a naturally smaller guy. He won his first title, the lineal flyweight championship at 112.

“Moving up from other divisions along the way. Eventually, moving up to junior middleweight.

“If you consider the body of work and where Manny started from, Pacquiao can be considered a better Pound for Pound.

“The really means division for division – a better fighter than Floyd Mayweather.”

Five divisions to eight weight classes

Mayweather claimed world titles in five separate divisions. Pacquiao, as we all know, scored big in eight.

Another record that Floyd has claimed over Pacquiao – as WBN revealed in the past – is the number of world champions beaten by both.

It is a close call, but Mayweather leads by one. Mayweather has defeated 23 world rulers to Pacquiao’s 22.

Taking another benchmark, ‘Money’ does have the most world champions beaten in succession. This stands at 15 in the decade between 2005 and 2015.

Obviously, Pacquiao fans will agree with Kellerman’s logic. While those on the side of Mayweather will point to the fact that Kellerman stated the American wins ten times out of ten.

What has to be taken into account is the pound-for-pound nature of the argument, which doesn’t necessarily mean the best fighter.

You only have to look at the recent P4P lists around the world. Pacquiao was included in many, but not at the top despite probably being the better boxer of all.

Go figure.

Exhibition circuit

Some also believe Mayweather’s continuation in a non-professional bout against Deji or Logan Paul diminishes his legacy. But that’s certainly not true.

What Floyd did before 2017 will never be tarnished. Winning 50 contests can never get taken away from him.

Maybe the last one against Conor McGregor wouldn’t have been the best way to end. However, Floyd dominated as usual.

Now a promoter like Pacquiao, the pair holds a special place in the hearts of fans even if their Las Vegas showdown didn’t light the expected fire.

Mayweather’s team prepped him to be a winner in the biggest PPV of all time in the United States and worldwide.

Nothing will ever top that, and nobody can take away the fact Mayweather won the debate.

Manny Pacquiao might have to deal with the fact that he’s only the second-best fighter of his generation. But if you come in second, who better to be behind than Mayweather himself?

Follow WBN on Facebook @officialworldboxingnews, Instagram, and Twitter @worldboxingnews.