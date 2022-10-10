Gervonta Davis: A ‘Tank’ who KO’s heavyweights ‘is big boy dead?’

Gervonta Davis is not only a Pay Per View star who commands attention from fans wherever he goes, but “Tank” also can floor any opponent.

It’s a known fact that lightweight Davis carries extra power. But as WBN reported previously, the Premier Boxing Champions PPC earner did something mentor Floyd Mayweather can also claim.

Davis, who is already a multi-weight world champion at 25, has dropped heavyweights in sparring, just like the former pound-for-pound king.

Did Gervonta Davis knock out a heavyweight?

A taping with Elie Seckbach described how a Davis sparring team member witnessed the incident.

It was such a shot that they “thought the big boy had died.”

Seckbach began by asking the sparring partner, “Do you think Lomo can take Tank’s power?

“Well, Tank knocked out a heavyweight. I was about to spar with Tank, but he was in there with this big heavyweight boy before I was about to spar.

“He hit him so hard that he was laying on the top of the ropes, and I thought he had died.

The reporter then turned to Tank and asked, “how does a 135-pounder take your power?”

Davis replied: “Don’t get in there with me. That’s it. That’s how they take it.”

The discussion had begun with number one in the division Vasyl Lomachenko and how Davis would fair against the formidable Ukrainian.

“It’s not going to be what most people think because Loma has got good footwork.

“Tank is just different. He will find out he’s never been in the ring with nobody like Tank.

“Loma has to get past Teofimo [Lopez first, which he didn’t]. He better not fight like he did against Pedraza, or he’s going night, night.

“If Teofimo hits Lomo with a good shot, he can beat him [won on points],” he added.

Floyd Mayweather KO’d a heavyweight

The recount from Davis vs a heavyweight mimics what Dmitriy Salita had stated previously regarding Floyd Mayweather.

Promoter and former fighter Salita used to spar with Mayweather himself before bouts. He also spoke to ES News about the incident in question.

“This guy comes into the gym, a heavyweight. Haid ‘I wanna get some boxing.’ And he was talking a lot of smack [to Mayweather],” Salita pointed out.

“Floyd was like, ‘Leonard [Ellerbe, Mayweather Promotions CEO], get my stuff from the car!’

“Floyd got in the ring with him, 30 seconds, [he does his famous] shoulder roll and blocks [the punches coming back].

“Just then, he hits the guy with a body shot and drops the guy. A heavyweight!”

Davis is due back in the ring this December, with Ryan Garcia rumored to be the number one choice of opponent.

In his last fight at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, Davis again proved his power by stopping Roland Romero in defense of his secondary world title.

The Baltimore bruiser is currently 27-0 with 25 KOs. His KO percentage is over 92% – unprecedented for a lightweight.

Eight of those big wins have come via first-round knockout.

