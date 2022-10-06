Who snitched, detonated an eleven-day-old Conor Benn drug test?

Conor Benn tested positive for a banned substance eleven days before the results got leaked to a UK newspaper. The question is, who’s the snitch?

Without the whistleblower, the event would have passed off without a hitch and only had four days remaining when the test was detonated to the public.

Fans are now asking who told The Daily Mail after they blew the story wide open. According to reports, Matchroom Boxing and Wasserman were informed of the report to come the night before the revelation.

Conor Benn test flagged on September 23

However, the test itself was flagged by VADA on September 23rd. Almost two weeks before Saturday night’s event.

British boxing is under scrutiny as many in the United States question how a fighter can test positive and be okayed to fight.

Not to mention that those around Benn and organizers knew and had no intention of revealing the findings until after the B sample opening.

It’s a black eye for the whole sport but still begs the question of who ratted out Benn to the media.

Promoter Eddie Hearn is adamant Benn has done nothing wrong despite traces of a women’s fertility drug in his system.

Hearn believes Benn is not liable for suspension because the UK Anti-Doping Agency didn’t find anything.

The catchweight clash is on a knife edge at the moment simply due to the opposition from fans and those involved in the sport.

Many say it’s money over fighter safety, even though Benn and Chris Eubank Jr. want the fight to go ahead.

Benn’s father, Nigel Benn, is over from Australia. While Eubank’s dad Chris Eubank Sr. is not committal on whether he’ll be involved.

Chris Eubank Jr wants to fight

Speaking about a whirlwind few days, middleweight Eubank seems to have taken the situation on the chin.

He did, however, reveal that he didn’t speak to Conor Benn directly despite a press release stating he had.

“There was no phone call. We haven’t spoken—no phone call. We haven’t spoken since this has been announced, and it’s a shame, you know.

“But my promoters, his promoters, the BBBofC, will sort this out.

“I am ready. I’m clean. I’ve been tested my entire career. And I’ve been tested more than ever for a fight in this training camp.

“I’ve prepared, I’ve done my job. It’s now in the hands of the promoters, the governing bodies, to make this fight happen.

“All I can do is be ready. Of course, there are concerns, but listen, I can’t say too much. I just can’t. I am ready. I’m a clean fighter.

“I have cut the weight. I’m ready to go. This is all unfolding.”

Conor Benn questions

The press conference and the weigh-in will take a different twist than they would have otherwise, as Benn faces some uncomfortable questioning.

Maybe the one question he might have is who snitched and leaked the story to the press during fight week. If they didn’t, the whole event would have passed without a problem until the B sample came later this month.

Food for thought.

Eubank Jr vs Benn undercard

Mary Romero vs Ellie Scotney

Felix Cash vs Connor Coyle

Galal Yafai vs Gohan Rodriguez Garcia

Chloe Watson vs Nancy Franco

Harlem Eubank vs David Martin Campillo

Shannon Courtenay vs Gemma Ruegg

Lyndon Arthur vs Cesar Reynoso

George Liddard vs Hrvoje Grcic

The battle for legacy on October 8 at the O2 Arena between the sons of Chris Eubank Sr. and Nigel Benn will go live on DAZN PPV in the United Kingdom if it’s not canceled. Subscribers can purchase for £19.99 and any device or console with the DAZN app.

The main card in London is due to begin at 7 pm UK time.

Eubank Jr. vs Benn – middleweight vs welterweight – has captured the imagination of the British public and represents unfinished business between both families.

The winner will be in line for a world title shot.

