Mayweather denies Pacquiao Saudi talks but confirms video is from 2019

Floyd Mayweather says a leaked video of him preparing for Manny Pacquiao rematch talks for Saudi Arabia is an old clip.

The boxing legend, who retired in 2015, was seen confirming a second bout with Pacquiao in a circulated tweet on Sunday.

Mayweather said: “I wanna say thank you. “It’s an honor to come to Saudi Arabia to sit down with you guys to talk about the Mayweather vs Pacquiao rematch.

“Saudi Arabia. Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather. I’m on my way.”

Despite issuing a quick denial, Mayweather is always one for putting the feelers out on a potential fight. He did so when preparing to face Conor McGregor, a clash he brushed off countless times when knowing it was on.

Two things stand out in the new visual, and that’s the fact Mayweather even acknowledges the rematch, something he has never done. Coupled with mentioning Saudi Arabia, which has never really been in the picture to host blockbuster battles until 2019.

Anthony Joshua is preparing for his return with Andy Ruiz Jr. there. So Mayweather could certainly want a piece of that pie.

Whatever is the case, the truth will out soon enough.

As usual, Mayweather used fighthype.com to put out his retort to the rumors, which alarming was released at a super-fast rate.

He stated: “The video that y’all been seeing is false because I’ve been to Saudi Arabia. I went there a long time ago (confirmed by fighthype.com to be January 2019).

“I talked to them about me fighting there, just different fights, but they wanted me to specifically say Manny Pacquiao.

CHANCES

On the chances of a second fight, Mayweather added: “Basically, that’s an old video. At the end of the day, there’s no talks about me and Manny Pacquiao fighting a rematch.

“Even if we did fight, all they’re going to do is have an excuse, just like the first time. The first time, you know, he can raise his hand after the fight is over, then all of a sudden, his shoulder is messed up.

“Excuse after excuse, you know what I’m saying. A real champion, you know, he takes his wins like a man and he takes his losses like a man. But as far as me and Manny Pacquiao, as of right now, it will never be a rematch,” Mayweather concluded.