Fans drag up Dillian Whyte B sample as Tony Bellew faces probe

UK fans remain shell-shocked at the events surrounding Conor Benn, but that didn’t stop the old Dillian Whyte story from being dragged up.

Whyte’s case is another high-profile one involving UKAD, the same jurisdiction promoter Eddie Hearn hopes will clear Benn to fight on October 8.

Following victories over Derek Chisora and Joseph Parker, Whyte faced Oscar Rivas. It emerged afterward that Whyte had tested positive in the days leading up to the fight, similar to Benn.

What happened to Dillian Whyte’s B sample?

While Hearn fights to allow Benn to fight, as he did with Whyte when the “Bodysnatcher” eyed a return in December of that same year, UK social media is going into overdrive.

One boxing fan said about Whyte this week: “Lord Lucan is meant to be conducting the B Sample testing of Dillian Whyte and Conor Benn.”

Another added: “Very optimistic to think we’re getting Connor Benn’s B sample in a day or so. We’re still waiting on Dillian Whyte’s from three years ago.”

A third stated: “The same thing happened with Dillian Whyte. What happened to that B Sample vs Oscar Rivas.”

WBN can now remind those unfamiliar with the conclusion of the Whyte saga that this is how it ended.

UKAD released a statement putting an end to action against Whyte days before his bout with opponent Mariusz Wach in Saudi Arabia.

Whyte’s fight was under a cloud for the Anthony Joshua vs Andy Ruiz Jr. II undercard until the information got released.

UKAD conclusion

This is part of the UKAD statement.

UK Anti-Doping and the professional boxer Dillian Whyte can today jointly confirm that Mr. Whyte was charged with an anti-doping rule violation (ADRV) earlier this year. This charge has now been withdrawn.

The charge was brought after a sample provided by Mr. Whyte on 20 June 2019 indicated the presence of two steroid metabolites.

UKAD initiated an investigation with which Mr. Whyte cooperated fully. UKAD has accepted the explanation provided by Mr. Whyte.

In accordance with the UK Anti-Doping Rules, the charge against Mr. Whyte has been withdrawn.

There is nothing in Mr. Whyte’s longitudinal urinary profile to suggest that he has used steroids.

Dillian Whyte had low levels

The levels of the metabolites found in Mr. Whyte’s 20 June 2019 sample were extremely low.

Mr. Whyte provided a urine sample to VADA on 17 June 2019, i.e., three days before his 20 June 2019 sample. It was tested by a WADA-accredited laboratory and returned a negative result, including for the metabolites in question.

Mr. Whyte provided several other doping control samples to UKAD and VADA between 20 June and 20 July 2019 (i.e., the date of his fight with Oscar Rivas) – all of which also tested negative.

Having rigorously scrutinized and investigated the detailed factual and scientific evidence provided by Mr. Whyte, UKAD is satisfied that the presence of the very low amounts of metabolites in his 20 June 2019 sample was not caused by any fault, negligence, or wrongdoing on Mr. Whyte’s part.

Whyte put out his statement a short while after UKAD. It said: “For those who believed in me, I won’t forget you.

“To those who didn’t, I won’t forgive you. I know who you are.”

Recovering from the dent in his armor, Whyte challenged Tyson Fury for the WBC title. He lost via knockout to “The Gypsy King” at Wembley Stadium.

Tony Bellew and Ohara Davies

The heavyweight is not the only Briton to come under fire this week. Ex-Sky Sports and current DAZN pundit Tony Bellew, a staunch advocate for clean sport, faced a reminder from an old social media sparring partner.

Ohara Davies, who battled a barrage of abuse in the past, said: “Hi Tony, how are you?

“You were so quick to tweet when it was to throw me under the bus years ago. Can I get your opinion on recent incidents of today?

“Or are you scared DAZN might fire your a** if you talk? Personally, I believe Conor is innocent until proven guilty. You?”

“The Bomber” didn’t respond to Davies’ request for an opinion.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.

