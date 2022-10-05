Conor Benn fails drug test, positive for ‘women’s infertility treatment’

In a shocking turn of events on the eve of the final press conference, Conor Benn failed a drug test for his British showdown with Chris Eubank Jr.

The catchweight bout set for Saturday night at The O2 Arena in London is not yet in serious doubt, according to a report by Sportsmail.

Benn tested positive for Clomifene, listed on both WADA and VADA’s banned substance lists. It’s described as a ‘hormone and metabolic modulator.’

The Wikipedia description reads: Clomifene, also known as clomiphene, is a medication used to treat infertility in women who do not ovulate, including those with polycystic ovary syndrome.

Use results in a greater chance of twins. It is taken orally once daily, with a treatment course usually lasting five days.

Side effects include Pelvic pain and hot flashes. Other side effects can include changes in vision, vomiting, trouble sleeping, ovarian cancer, and seizures.[3][4] It is not recommended in people with liver disease, abnormal vaginal bleeding of unknown cause, or who are pregnant.

Clomifene is in the selective estrogen receptor modulator (SERM) family of medication and is a nonsteroidal medication.

It works by causing the release of GnRH by the hypothalamus and gonadotropin from the anterior pituitary.

Clomifene was approved for medical use in the United States in 1967.[3] It is on the World Health Organization’s List of Essential Medicines, under the category “Ovulation inducers” (Complementary List).

Its introduction began the era of assisted reproductive technology.”

As well as being used to treat women, the prohibited drug can also help performance. That’s where Benn might struggle to remain in the fight.

Clomifene has also been found to have a powerful ability to boost or restore testosterone levels in hypogonadal men.

It’s not the first time Benn got mentioned in the same breath as a Clean Boxing Program. The WBC warned “The Destroyer” about his enrollment in their safety procedures earlier this year.

They even dropped Benn from the WBC Ratings.

Benn stated: “The World Boxing Council (WBC) have temporarily removed me from their January rankings and have requested for me to continue being ranked under the WBC governing body; I must officially enroll in the WBC Clean Boxing Program supported by VADA (Voluntary Anti-Doping Association).

“I can confirm I have instructed my team, who are now in the process of enrolling me. I wanted to address this personally for the boxing community and my fans.

“It’s important to me as a professional athlete to enroll in a clean testing program. To play my part in keeping our sport safe along with having my name stated in top five positions across all governing bodies.”

The World Boxing Council has since restored Benn to its ratings.

British boxing will reel if Benn gets thrown out of the fight during the final days. He’s moving from welterweight to middleweight to face Eubank in a family grudge match on Pay Per View.

Both men will lose one million dollars or more if they don’t trade blows.

The undefeated star’s father, Nigel Benn, flew from Australia to train alongside his son. Chris Eubank Sr. is yet to commit his presence at the event.

It may now become academic if Benn cannot compete. However, the early signs are that Eubank will let the misdemeanor slide for the main card if his rival hasn’t failed by much.

The winner of Eubank Jr. vs Benn is certainly on course for a world title shot.

However, fighting on after a failed drug test would be an unprecedented set of circumstances. Even Canelo Alvarez could not do so when testing positive for Clenbuterol in 2018.

His rematch with Gennadiy Golovkin was postponed for months as he served a ban.

Benn has previously described facing Eubank as “the biggest fight of my career so far.”

