“Baffling” activity, “nonsensical” orders, Fury vs Joshua faces delay

Promoters on both sides state they face opposition that could lead to the delay of Fury vs Joshua past December 3rd.

Tyson Fury’s team state Anthony Joshua is making unrealistic contract orders. While Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn says, the constant back and forth makes the fight unlikely in 2022.

Tyson Fury’s social media behavior

Speaking to Off The Script, Hearn said he was worried about Fury’s social media behavior.

“If we knew what was going on, it’d be a big help; we’re completely baffled. I think Tyson Fury’s own promoters are baffled,” Hearn said.

“On Monday, we sent our final version of the contract to Queensbury. The same day that Tyson announced the fight was off.

“Today, we got some comments back from Queensbury about our draft contract on Monday.

“We’re ten days to two weeks into negotiating the biggest fight in boxing. I’m sorry, Tyson, but it does take a little bit of time.

“The bulk of the terms are done, but a lot of commercial conversations still need to take place.

“Everyone is working hard to try and make the fight. But I just don’t believe a word Tyson says. I have my doubts the fight will happen in December.”

Anthony Joshua’s demands

According to The Daily Mail, Frank Warren is not on board with some of AJ’s provisions in the altered Fury vs Joshua contract sent back for the WBC heavyweight title bout.

“Tyson has become very frustrated by Joshua’s delays,” pointed out Warren. ‘But he’s authorized us to keep talking because he knows that unless this huge domestic fight isn’t made now, it may never happen.

“It took Joshua and his team, including his promoter Eddie Hearn almost two weeks to respond to our contract. The terms guarantee him 40 percent of the take, which is more generous than Tyson is obliged to offer as the WBC champion.

“They finally came back with alterations which were mostly nonsensical. But we immediately made adjustments, and again we are waiting on a reply.”

Some of those changes made it seem as though Joshua didn’t want the fight after losing to Oleksandr Usyk in a Saudi Arabia rematch in August.

“We hope we are wrong in suspecting that someone on their side wants to block this fight. That someone does not want Joshua to risk a fourth defeat in five fights, which could be damaging at this stage of his career.”

Fury vs Joshua will happen

However, Warren is sure the split, venue, and lack of alternative options will eventually push the former WBA, IBF, and WBO champion to fight Fury in Cardiff.

“For clarity, we are well into negotiations for that massive fight. There is no doubt it will happen.

“There is no reason why Joshua should not come to terms. TV rights were said to be the obstacle, but the fact is that BT Sports, DAZN, and ESPN in America are all on board with shared pay-per-view broadcasting.”

On the timescale, Warren also eluded to the fact they might not get it done in time for the booked Principality Stadium date,

“We want the fight. They say they want the fight. But it is time for them to prove it,” said the Hall of Famer.

“I’m still confident we can get Joshua over the line. But this is a big event which will need time to promote.”

“The Gypsy King” added: ‘They keep complaining about lack of transparency, but we have offered them co-promotion and participation in every bit of the deal.

“What could be more transparent than that?”

Two-fight deal

Joshua’s two-fight deal includes a rematch a 50-50 if he can dethrone Fury of his WBC title. However, the Matchroom Boxing and DAZN star will aim to avoid a third straight loss that could end his career at the top level.

Despite the poor form, many believe the Londoner could resurrect a fight with Deontay Wilder if he either loses to Fury or his British rival walks away for good.

The Olympic gold medalist last tasted victory against Kubrat Pulev in the UK in December 2020.

That fact alone makes victory in his next fight imperative.

