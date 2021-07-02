Nonito Donaire wants Manny Pacquiao MP President “taken out of boxing”

July 2nd, 2021

Nonito Donaire called for the removal of Sean Gibbons, the President of Manny Pacquiao Promotions, for his recent behavior towards fighters.

Citing statements made against Naoya Inoue, Donaire wants Gibbons – or at the very least his actions – to be held accountable moving forward.

“The Filipino Flash” was vocal with his views, despite being good friends with Senator Pacquiao as the best two fighters on the planet from their country.

Donaire got embroiled in a spat with John Riel Casimero recently, a champion who Gibbons represents.

The four-weight world ruler ended up scrapping their fight, citing abuse towards his wife and trainer Rachel and a row over drug testing.

MANNY PACQUIAO PROMOTIONS PRESIDENT

The veteran said: “This is exactly what needs to be taken out of boxing.

“President of MP Promotions @KnuckleheadSean and handler of @casimerojr disrespectful of Champion @naoyainoue_410.”

WBN’s Dan Rafael reached out to Gibbons for a response to the initial disagreement. Hopefully, clarification will follow on the matter.

At present, there is no official confirmation that the Donaire vs. Casimero fight has collapsed, despite obvious intentions from one side of the argument.

I STAND

Donaire released a strong statement outlining why he won’t fight Casimero in a planned unification battle later this year.

Part of what he stated read: “I am known to take stands people are afraid to take. I stand for VADA 24/7/365 testing for ALL boxers.

“This should never be refused or delayed. I stand against bullying in any form. I stand against the disrespect and abuse of women and children physically, mentally, and emotionally. And I stand against misogynistic culture.

“A grown man recently told the mother of my boys to ‘snack on his —-‘ [reportedly Gibbons]. We cannot ignore this unprofessional behavior. We cannot excuse the disgusting trolling memes created of my wife as “just for entertainment.”

“I don’t want other pro athletes to cross this line and think this type of behavior is acceptable.

“For the boxing culture to change, promoters and networks should veer away from unacceptable behavior and not encourage it.”

Gibbons got quoted in the aftermath confirming Casimero will fight on the date in question, with or without Donaire.

Boxing fans now turn to the hope that Donaire will agree on a rematch with Inoue himself instead.

Inoue vs. Donaire I was WBN Fight of the Year in 2019.

