Conor McGregor makes good point on Floyd Mayweather purses

Five-weight world champion Floyd Mayweather continues to make big money fighting in exhibitions, as he proved in Japan recently.

However, claims Mayweather made $20 million came under fire from two UFC stars, past and present.

How much did Floyd Mayweather make in Japan?

Firstly, Chael Sonnen stated Mayweather only made $8 million. He also said he knew this for a fact from the source.

Sonnen said: “Floyd is claiming he will get $20 million for this. I call it ‘rassling [WWE] because they’re not actually [fighting].

“But whatever they’re getting ready to do in Japan, whatever that is that’s going to look like boxing, he’s getting $8 million.

“Now, eight is a beautiful number. But he claimed he was getting twenty. So I feel because I know the real number, that I can’t let it go.

“I must come to you guys. I have a journalistic obligation to come and inform you it’s actually $8 million, and he’s exaggerating.

“Floyd’s going to go make $8 million to not actually compete with a guy who, if he did compete with, he would destroy in 30 seconds.”

Conor McGregor point

On the back of Sonnen’s criticism, Conor McGregor then made a good point. If Mayweather made the kind of money he states, wouldn’t he feature on the Forbes list of top-paid sportspeople?

McGregor said: “[Floyd Mayweather] said he made $100 m to spar the Logan Paul guy yet never made the Forbes list top 100.

“He hasn’t cleared 20 million in one full year since 2017. When we fought the last time, otherwise, he’d have been on the list.

“He hasn’t made the [Forbes] list since 2017. In other words, he’s full of s***.”

Mayweather recently denied any notion of a full professional fight despite McGregor giving him a firm “not interested” when announcing it from Saitama.

After beating Mikuru Asakura easily, Mayweather denied he’d ever have another formidable opponent.

“I’ve already had all my hard fights from 1987 to 2017. So from 1987 to 2017, I had a lot of hard fights.

“Now, I need to entertain the world and have some fun.”

Mayweather vs Deji

Within days of his appearance at RIZIN 38, “Money” confirmed his next fight against a British YouTuber named Deji.

Global Titans sent World Boxing News the information after tickets went on sale Wednesday.

Worldwide boxing legend Floyd Mayweather [50-0, 27 KOs], known as “TBE – The Best Ever,” previous Global Titans appearance was on May 21 of this year.

He dominated “Dangerous” Don Moore in the Abu Dhabi Unity boxing event at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island.

Originally scheduled for May 14 on the iconic Burj Al Arab Hotel’s helipad, the event was postponed a week and moved due to the death of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Floyd Mayweather – Dubai event

Although retired, Mayweather has kept a busy schedule as he continues to keep The Money Team brand at the forefront of the most significant events and ventures worldwide.

“I’m delighted to be working with Global Titans and FrontRow Entertainment to bring another incredible boxing experience to Dubai,” said Mayweather.

“It’s an honor to return to Dubai and to be a part of such an iconic event in this world-class destination.

“I would like to thank the Global Titans and FrontRow Entertainment team for giving me this platform and for giving back so much to the sport I love.”

The bout sees Mayweather fighting another no-hoper, as is his trademark in retirement. Those contests against hapless fighters allow the promoter to fight in front of fans from the Middle East and Japan.

Based in Las Vegas, Mayweather hasn’t fought in his home state since the McGregor fight in August 2017. The November event will be a far cry from an event the boxer sold over four million Pay Per Views.

Mayweather’s team makes strategic choices to keep their man in the ring and a winner. Whether he fights in another PPV on United States soil remains a big question.

Right now, Floyd is happy facing social media stars and TikTok influencers. But whether he’s taking home those $20 million purses, nobody can say either way for sure.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.

