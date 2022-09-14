‘King’ Callum Walsh to face Delen Parsley on Nov 3

Fast-Rising Irish Star ‘King’ Callum Walsh, (4-0, 3 KO’s), of Cork, Ireland, will face Brooklyn, N.Y. native Delen ‘The Sniper’ Parsley (13-1, 4 KO’s) in the eight-round, junior middleweight main event.

Taking place on Thursday, November 3 at The Quiet Cannon/ Montebello Country Club and broadcast live internationally on UFC FIGHT PASS, (10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT).

Walsh vs. Parsley headlines another expected sold-out, star studded Hollywood Fight Nights event presented by Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions.

Advance tickets priced at $200 (First Row), $150 (Second Row), $100 (Premium Reserved Seating) and $80 (Reserved Seating) are Now On-Sale and can be purchased online at 360Promotions.us.

The Quiet Cannon / Montebello Country Club is located at 901 via San Clemente, Montebello, CA 90640. Doors will open on the night of the event at 5:00 p.m. PT.

The 21-year-old ‘King’ Callum Walsh returns to battle following a dominant six-round unanimous decision over veteran Benjamin Whitaker (15-9, 3 KOs), on August 4 in front of a sold-out venue of passionate supporters.

Against Parsley, Walsh will be facing his toughest test as he headlines UFC FIGHT PASS for the fourth time. The highly skilled Parsley is currently riding a three-bout winning streak, most recently victorious in a six-round unanimous decision over Noe Morales Hernandez on April 2, 2022.

Further details on this event will be announced shortly.