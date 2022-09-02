Floyd Mayweather RIZIN fight length, US ring walk and PPV price revealed

Floyd Mayweather will again feature on United States Pay Per View as he takes on Mikuru Asakura on September 24 in Japan.

The 45-year-old makes another huge paycheck as he battles on RIZIN 38 as part of the early card in Saitama.

Floyd Mayweather ring walk

Mayweather will fight early so US fans can witness the event for $29.99 on FITE TV. The rest of the bill will continue after Mayweather vs Asakura.

Integrated Sports will distribute the exhibition match between the first-ballot International Boxing Hall of Famer and former five-division world champion.

His opponent is a Japanese two-time mixed-martial-arts champion. Mayweather’s event will start at 11 pm ET, live on PPV from Saitama Super Arena.

This time means Mayweather can expect to walk to the ring around 10:45 pm Eastern. Asakura will be a short time before the American’s entrance.

The Mayweather vs Askakura boxing exhibition headlines Super RIZIN. Japanese MMA company RIZIN Fighting Federation presents it.

The broadcast will also feature a kickboxing match between Yoshinari Nadaka and So Trakunbet Bandasak.

Pay Per View distribution

The event will be distributed by Integrated Sports across North America live on Cable and Satellite Pay Per View via iN Demand, DIRECTV, DISH, Shaw PPV, Rogers, Bell TV, and SaskTel, priced at $29.99.

Additionally, it will be broadcast via Digital PPV on FITE (all FITE mobile, OTT Streaming, and Smart TV apps) and PPV.com.

“We’re thrilled to distribute Mayweather-Askakura and Super RIZIN to combat sports fans throughout North America,” Integrated Sports president Doug Jacobs said.

“People can’t get enough of Floyd. MMA fans around the world know RIZIN puts on great MMA shows.”

Mayweather- Askakura is scheduled for three rounds. The 45-year-old Mayweather, who retired from professional boxing with a perfect 50-0 record, fights out of Las Vegas.

This will mark the first boxing match for Asakura, 30, who has a 16-3-0 MMA record.

Tenshin knockout in 2018

Previously, Mayweather fought Tenshin Nasukawa in 2018. He demolished the now 44-0 star with three knockdowns in the first round.

Asakura will be bidding to last longer than that despite being a huge underdog.

For added spice, one of Mayweather’s bodyguards manhandled Asakura at the head-to-head during a presser held three weeks before their combat.

Mayweather will take home eight figures in his mid-forties. A true testament to his continued pulling power in the sport of boxing today.

WBN Editor Phil has over ten years of boxing news experience. Furthermore, follow WBN on Facebook @officialworldboxingnews and Twitter @worldboxingnews.