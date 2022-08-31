Deontay Wilder will be pushing 38 in next title shot after WBO ruling

Advertisements

Deontay Wilder was two wins away from an undisputed heavyweight title shot until the WBO sanctioned an interim title bout.

This situation certainly puts the WBO ahead of any other sanctioning body in the queue for the winner of Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury.

Outlining their decision, the WBO revealed that Frank Warren and Ben Shalom made moves as talks continue for Usyk vs Fury.

WBO mandatory

Warren and Shalom’s aim was to “protect” the victor of Joyce vs Parker as the next in line. The move undoubtedly has repercussions.

The WBO said: “On Tuesday, August 23, 2022, this Committee confirmed receipt of email communications from Queensberry Promotions. They were sent on behalf of current number one-rated heavyweight contender Joe Joyce.

“They requested that his scheduled bout get approval for Saturday, September 24, 2022, in Manchester, England, UK. It’s against the current number two contender and former WBO World Champion Joseph Parker. They asked to set Joyce vs Parker for the Interim WBO Heavyweight Championship.

“In support of their contention, Queensberry argues that discussions are ongoing for the highly anticipated undisputed heavyweight championship between unified titleholder Oleksandr Usyk and WBC Champion Tyson Fury,

“Also, the Usyk vs Fury bout would take place in early 2023.

“Considering the likelihood of the bout being staged, the sanction approval of Interim Championship is justified. It’s between the highest two available world-rated contenders in Joe Joyce and former WBO Champion Joseph Parker.

“In support therefor, the petitioner asserts that by virtue of the Interim Championship being contested, the rights and interests of the rest of the heavyweight contenders in the division would be duly protected.

“Having considered the facts stated herein and having reviewed the applicable WBO Regulations of World Championship Contests, and having the power, authority, and discretion conferred by the WBO Rules and Regulations, now, therefore, resolve as follows:

“The Committee grants sanction approval. Joyce vs Parker will be for the Interim Heavyweight Championship. However, the approval is subject to the conditions stated herein and all other provisions set forth by the WBO World Championship Committee.”

View the full resolution HERE.

Deontay Wilder

WBN had stated that if Deontay Wilder beats Robert Helenius and comes out on top in the PBC mini-WBC mandatory tournament, he will get a shot at the undisputed title.

That honor now lies with Joyce or Parker. Furthermore, the WBA stipulation Daniel Dubois has to wait his turn.

Even if Wilder beats Helenius and whoever gets their hand raised from Andy Ruiz vs Luis Ortiz, the “Bronze Bomber” faces allowing for two Usyk vs Fury fights and the WBO.

All that certainly could take a year or more to complete. It will see Wilder pushing 38 and beyond before he even has a chance at the title he once held.

It’s a long wait.

