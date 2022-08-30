Larry Holmes, Don King and a million dollars in small bills suitcase

Advertisements

Boxing legend Larry Holmes has some stories to tell. This is one of the many documented over the years during a Hall of Fame career.

World Boxing News received a copy of Holmes’ book ‘Don’t Tell Me I Can’t’ – courtesy of CBS and Greg Armstrong.

Upon review, the riveting read tells many great stories from the life and times of a heavyweight great.

Armstong captures the essence of Holmes perfectly and brings out some of the best stories never told.

Larry Holmes book

Discussing his role in the book, Armstrong told WBN: “I always enjoyed Larry’s candor. He shot from the hip. I always enjoyed that. He and I just hit it off.”

On how the conversations developed, Armstrong added how his relationship with Holmes was defined: “If we do it fresh, tell stories. We tell it like it is. Count me in.”

A significant passage that leaps out of the book is an exchange involving Jack Panella, a young lawyer at the time assigned to manage Holmes’ promotional contracts.

The now Pennsylvania judge recalled how Don King attempted to halt Holmes from leaving after the conclusion of their five-fight deal.

“It was a suitcase with a million dollars in small bills. It was just like out of a movie,” Panella said, before revealing Holmes turned down the money only to re-sign with King later anyway.

This book is a keepsake for those interested in the other side of a boxer’s mind. Dealing with issues inside and outside of the ring.

‘Don’t Tell Me I Can’t’ is available now in hardcover or paperback from Amazon.com HERE.

SYNOPSIS

Larry Holmes is a boxing legend. Boxing historians often rank Holmes as one of the best fighters to lace up the gloves.

He held the heavyweight title for nearly eight years during what many fans and scribes consider the sport’s Golden Era.

He fought his way to the pinnacle of success despite (and because of) unscrupulous promoters, crooked officials, naysayers, and the shark-infested waters of boxing’s movers and shakers.

But he kept on winning.

This is his story. Unfiltered and raw.

It’s told with the help of business associates, competitors, broadcasters, friends, and family.

TELL-ALL

This is Larry Holmes’s tell-all view of his career. His dealings in the boxing world. His observations, opinions, and insights.

It brings you into the ring for his most noted fights (Norton, Ali, Cooney, Shavers, and Tyson) and shares with the reader what he thinks and how he feels.

This book is a must-have for boxing fans.

WBN Review Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

WBN Editor Phil has over ten years of boxing news experience. Follow WBN on Facebook @officialworldboxingnews and Twitter @worldboxingnews.