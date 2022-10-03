Fans said Joshua beats Mayweather’s ‘best heavyweight ever’

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather crowned his best heavyweight ever when listing the best boxers of all time.

The five-weight world champion had named a controversial choice during the pandemic that sparked a whole separate debate.

Speaking to Fat Joe in an interview posted on social media, Mayweather obviously picked himself as the top fight ever.

He placed himself above Pernell Whitaker, Roberto Duran, heavyweight boxer Larry Holmes, and Aaron Pryor.

Who is the best heavyweight ever?

Although many of those considered to be among the best were not selected, Mayweather proclaimed Holmes the number one in the top weight class.

The former top division ruler came above belt holders Muhammad Ali, Joe Louis, and former undisputed heavyweight champion of the world legends in Lennox Lewis, Mike Tyson, and Evander Holyfield.

Plus, many others who campaigned at 91 kg plus.

What makes the Holmes pick even more eye-watering is that Anthony Joshua was chosen, predominantly by UK fans, to beat Holmes in a hotly-contested vote.

UK broadcasters BT Sport asked the boxing community to poll the best heavyweight ever for an online tournament. Joshua beat Holmes as a contestant in the Round of 16.

Joshua gained 52.8% of the vote and made it to a quarter-final with George Foreman, eventually losing to the big-punching monster.

Foreman claimed over 60% of that poll.

Joshua beats Holmes

But considering Holmes is Mayweather’s best ever at 200 pounds plus, it makes Joshua’s victory all the more unfathomable to digest.

Promoter Lou DiBella was among many boxing personnel to comment on the outcome previously.

“Damn, this is comical. Larry would have played with him [Joshua],” said the Hall of Famer. “AJ is a very good heavyweight. Larry is a boxing all-time great.

“Larry’s jab was a precision weapon. [Joseph] Parker’s style gave AJ problems.

“Imagine his utter frustration vs Holmes. I’ve had enough of inane polls and lists!”

Holmes holds the number two spot in history for making world heavyweight championship title defenses. The 72-year-old is revered and elevated by those in the know.

As for Mayweather’s choices, they are always designed to stir up controversy. Placing himself at the helm is evidence enough of that.

Mayweather is definitely in the shake-up but would have to share the spotlight with Sugar Ray Robinson, Ali, and many other contenders.

Hall of Fame doubts

Sadly for Joshua, a late-blooming amateur boxer and the 2012 Olympic gold medalist, is from an era when there is simply a lack of depth in the upper limit sufficient enough to warrant a spot.

Beating a faded Wladimir Klitschko is, as yet, the top achievement of his career. AJ would have to defeat current and former WBC titlists Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder in this generation to even be in the conversation as a world-renowned major heavyweight.

The former IBF, WBO, and WBA champion cannot be considered at any point for a Hall of Fame place unless he faces Fury or Wilder and beats them.

He failed twice against Usyk, who came up from cruiserweight and has now lost three of his last five bouts.

Talks with Fury remain in the balance but look unlikely to be concluded to preserve losing a fourth time in six.

According to Boxrec, Joshua is a generous 27th of all time in the heaviest weight division. Klitschko is ninth.

This tells you all you need to know about that list.

The debate rumbles on.

