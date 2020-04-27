Top promoter joins those perplexed by Larry Holmes v Anthony Joshua poll

World Boxing News

BT Sport

The fallout to a recent poll involving current and past heavyweight champions Anthony Joshua and Larry Holmes has reached fever pitch.

Joshua and Holmes were pitted together in a fantasy voting tournament by BT Sport last week and the result was an eye-popping one.

UK fans gave Joshua the edge of Holmes by 53% to 47%. A result which perplexed the vast majority of knowledgable boxing fans.

The outcome also gained the attention of one Lou DiBella, who aired his disbelief when Joshua took the virtual victory.

“Damn, this is comical. Larry would have PLAYED WITH HIM,” pointed out Hall of Fame promoter DiBella.

“AJ is a very good heavyweight. Larry is a #boxing ALL-TIME GREAT.

“Larry’s jab was a precision weapon. (Joseph) Parker’s style gave AJ problems. Just imagine his utter frustration vs Holmes. I’ve had enough of inane polls & lists!”

Damn, this is comical. Larry would have PLAYED WITH HIM. AJ is a very good heavyweight. Larry is a #boxing ALL TIME GREAT. Larry’s jab was a precision weapon. Parker’s style gave AJ problems; just imagine his utter frustration vs Holmes. I’ve had enough of inane polls & lists! https://t.co/WkWmPUMhme — Lou DiBella (@loudibella) April 22, 2020

DiBella wasn’t the only one. The massive percentage of responses was condemnation.

One read: “Outrageous knowledge of boxing here. Or lack, of it Larry Holmes getting beaten buy Anthony Joshua.”

Another added: “I wonder if Joshua who got battered by a little chubby Mexican would get up from that (Ernie Shavers punch)?

“And still the Matchroom m–gs voted Joshua beating Holmes haha.”

Others stated: “People haven’t got a clue Larry Holmes is one of the greatest Boxers ever Anthony Joshua isn’t even the best Heaven of his era. Larry Holmes by KO in the 5th round.”

“Lol, I see the Brits are enormous homers. We’re talking about one of the top 10 heavyweights ever vs AJ. C’mon guys.”

“Love AJ, but can’t believe people are picking him to beat Holmes. That’s crazy.”







THE ANTHONY JOSHUA DEBATE

Holmes reigned supreme during an era when the fantastic four of Ali, Frazier, Foreman, and Norton was coming to an end.

Making what still stands the second record number of title defenses behind Joe Louis, Holmes is regarding as possibly a top ten in history.

For his part, Joshua still has much to prove in a much weaker two decades the 2010s into the 2020s.

READ: RATED: Top 25 heavyweight boxers in the world (December 2019)

Barring Wladimir Klitschko, there’s only been Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder on the same radar as Joshua.

Sadly for the Briton, he’s only yet to face one of them in Klitschko, who was faded at the time the fight went down.

Furthermore, facing and defeating Fury could potentially be Joshua’s only hope of even making it into an all-time top 50 heavyweights in the future.