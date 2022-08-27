Tributes paid to Jarrett Johnson, friend of Floyd Mayweather found hanged

Advertisements

Lindenwood University paid tribute to Jarrett Johnson after police found him hanged at a Las Vegas condo owned by Floyd Mayweather.

Johnson, a relative of one of Mayweather’s girlfriends, reportedly committed suicide on August 22.

Mayweather and Johnson had often spent time together and trained at the famous Mayweather Gym in Sin City.

Jarrett Johnson tribute

TMZ first broke the story that Johnson had passed, with Lindenwood posting their shock on social media two days later.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of former Lion Jarrett Johnson in this difficult time. Once a Lion, Always a Lion.”

The 24-year-old was a promising football star who could play in multiple positions. Mayweather took a shine to the youngster and took him under his wing.

Floyd Mayweather tragedy

It’s another tragedy for the Mayweather clan with the recent passing of his ex-wife Josie Harris, aged just 40, and uncle Roger Mayweather.

Roger trained Floyd for most of his career and was one of the most underrated coaches in the sport.

Johnson was recognized for his potential when he won the Southeast Missouri All-Region Athlete of the Year.

The circumstances surrounding Johnson’s death are still unknown, with Las Vegas local media yet to even cover the story.

In another shocking twist for the family, Johnson’s brother Justice got killed at just 18 – three years before Jarrett ended his own life.

Instagram

Tributes continued to Jarrett Johnson on his Instagram account.

“This beautiful, gifted young man seemed to have it all, but he was struggling. You never know what other people are going through. We need to be nicer to each other,” said one.

Another added: “My heart hurts for you and the family, J. JR! Your father loves you like no other. You will be missed dearly!”

A third stated: “You will be missed, bro. Praying for your family. Rest up, JJ. Gone way too soon.”

