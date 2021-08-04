Fighter given Manny Pacquiao’s welterweight belt added to PPV undercard

August 4th, 2021

Stephanie Trapp

The welterweight currently holding the title previously owned by Manny Pacquiao and controversially taken away from the Filipino legend has been added to the Errol Spence undercard.

Pacquiao won the strap from Keith Thurman in July 2019 before the pandemic stopped the world. As Pacquiao tried to concentrate on helping his people through the virus, the WBA unbelievably took away his “Super” title for inactivity.

Other boxers also in possession of belts who didn’t fight during the pandemic were not stripped – as Pacquiao was. Therefore, “Pacman” – through his team – openly issued a complaint as the WBA refused to reinstate him for the Spence clash.

“The WBA never inquired about Manny’s title defense plans. And certainly, the WBA never warned us Manny’s Super Champion status could be in jeopardy,” said Sean Gibbons.

“The WBA never informed us that Manny had been designated its Champion in Recess. We had to read the WBA’s press release on that on the internet.

“And speaking of Keith Thurman, the WBA had no concern about his lack of activity when he went over 22 months between title defenses (Danny Garcia on March 4, 2017, and Josesito Lopez on January 26, 2019).

“Recess is over. The two best fighters in the welterweight division are facing each other. However, it should be celebrated and adequately recognized.

“The Ring is even blessing the winner as its welterweight champion. This [WBA] is not a sanctioning group. It is a used car lot.

“Take my advice. Before paying the WBA a sanctioning fee, kick the tires and read the warranty. Perhaps their new slogan should be Caveat Emptor.”

MANNY PACQUIAO BELT

Just weeks later, the now-recognized WBA Welterweight champion Yordenis Ugás will square off against Argentina’s Fabian “TNT” Maidana in the co-main event on Pacquiao vs. Spence.

By adding Ugas to the bill, it’s clear that the winner of Pacquiao vs. Spence could fight him next.

Ugas vs. Maidana is one of three exciting match-ups added to the stacked FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View undercard.

The event gets headlined by eight-division world champion and Philippine Senator Manny Pacquiao facing unified WBC and IBF Welterweight World Champion Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. on Saturday, August 21, from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Former world champions and all-action brawlers Robert “The Ghost” Guerrero and “Vicious” Victor Ortiz will meet in a 10-round welterweight duel.

Furthermore, kicking off the pay-per-view at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, unbeaten featherweight contender Mark Magsayo battles former world champion Julio Ceja in a 10-round attraction.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2018. And a member of the Sports Journalists’ Association. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.