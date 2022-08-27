Jared Anderson: Tyson Fury told me his career is finished

Advertisements

Jared Anderson aims to use his time in the gym with Tyson Fury to his advantage as the heavyweight star plots a title run.

The young knockout artist is tipped for great things by Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum. He continues that journey tonight on ESPN.

Discussing his battle with Miljan Rovcanin in Tulsa, the 22-year-old is ready to show off his improvements.

Jared Anderson

“I’ve been enjoying it, just happy to be here. A blessing to be here. Hopefully, I can take everyone with me along for the ride,” said Anderson.

On doing a Fury and changing to southpaw in his last bout, he added: “It was really to switch some things. We had been trying things in the gym.

“I thought it would knock him off his confidence and give him a different look, which it did. It confused him.

“Then when we switched back in the second round, he didn’t know what to do, and it ended in a knockout.”

Rovcanin

On Rovcanin, who at 24-2 has an eye-catching record, Anderson responded: “I have not been able to get a lot of footage. And, also, I don’t know.

“He could be [my toughest test]. It’s possible. I won’t know until I get in there because I only had one fight to watch.

“I’ve definitely had some tough opponents in my career so far. I think Rodney Hernandez was really tough. Also, Kingsley Ibeh was really tough.

“I think they took some pretty hard shots before going down, so we’ll see.”

Tyson Fury

On sparring with Fury, “The Real Big Baby” stated that “The Gypsy King” would retire.

“In all honesty, he’s a real good dude. I enjoyed my camp. I guess I’m over the learning experience now. It’s time to become the teacher now, I guess.

“I’m happy he showed me everything he did, but he said he’s finished with his career. As I said, it’s time to be the teacher now.”

Anderson features on the undercard to Jose Pedraza vs Richard Commey at the Hard Rock. A win for Anderson puts him on the path to facing the top fifteen guys in the early part of 2023.

Follow WBN: Facebook @officialworldboxingnews.Twitter @worldboxingnews.