Callum Walsh to fight on Nov 3 Hollywood Fight Nights

Following up another star-studded, sold-out event, Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions has announced the next Hollywood Fight Nights boxing card set for Thursday, November 3.

The event will be broadcast globally on UFC Fight Pass live from the Quiet Cannon / Montebello Country Club. The show will feature the return of fast-rising Irish Star ‘King’ Callum Walsh in an eight-round junior middleweight bout.

Advance tickets priced at $200 (First Row), $150 (Second Row), $100 (Premium Reserved Seating) and $80 (Reserved Seating) are Now On-Sale and can be purchased online at 360 Promotions.us.

The Quiet Cannon / Montebello Country Club is located at 901 via San Clemente, Montebello, CA 90640. Doors will open on the night of the event at 5:00 p.m.

Among the stars in attendance at the last Hollywood Fight Nights event on Thursday, August 4 were UFC President Dana White, actor/TV host Mario Lopez, Academy Award Winning Actress Halle Berry with Grammy Award Winner Van Hunt.

UFC Stars Tony Ferguson and Kevin Holland, UFC veteran referee Mike Beltran, award-winning photographer and music video director Estevan Oriol, Women’s Boxing World Champion Seniesa ‘Superbad’ Estrada, Mother of Amateur Star, Manny Pacquiao Jr. Jinkee Pacquiao in addition to Dallas Mavericks assistant coach Sean Sweeney.

Said Tom Loeffler, “Since we started the Hollywood Fight Nights series the events have truly turned into must-attend for boxing fans in Southern California. Right after our last event three weeks ago fans were contacting me about purchasing tickets to the next one. There’s no question this one will sell-out as well and I strongly encourage fans to buy their tickets early.”

‘King’ Callum Walsh, (4-0, 3 KOs), of Cork Ireland won his fourth professional bout on August 4 against durable veteran Benjamin Whitaker, (15-9, 3 KO’s), in the featured fight of 360 Promotions’ Hollywood Fight Nights, broadcast live internationally on UFC FIGHT PASS.

Fighting in front of a sold-out venue of passionate supporters, Walsh dropped Whittaker in the first round of their six round bout and displayed his full arsenal of world-class talents dominating every round with scores of 60-53 on all three cards.