Shock comeback plan opens up for AJ as Saudis bid for Usyk vs Fury

Anthony Joshua could be heading to China for his comeback as conqueror Oleksandr Usyk plots an undisputed fight with Tyson Fury.

AJ lost to Usyk for the second time on Saturday night despite landing a few more body shots than he did in the first meeting.

After a third career loss, Joshua is staring into an abyss of opponents at the top level.

A trilogy with Andy Ruiz Jr. is off the menu as Al Haymon plots as vacant WBC, interim title, or WBC final eliminator with Deontay Wilder.

Slim pickings for Anthony Joshua

That takes Wilder out of the equation too. Usyk and Fury bidding to crown one champion in the division leaves slim pickings for Joshua.

However, WBN understands that an offer to fight Zhilei Zhang in China this coming December is one option for the Londoner.

After losing twice in a row, one of which was on home soil, this event would give Joshua the chance to stay away from the limelight of the UK.

Zhang gave a good account of himself when facing Filip Hrgovic on AJ’s undercard. The majority of those watching the fight only saw Zhang win.

He never got the verdict but raised his stock sufficiently in the rankings.

Joshua can branch out to the Chinese market and add another country to his bow. The move would come after a planned world tour outlined by promoter Eddie Hearn in 2019 failed to materialize after the pandemic hit.

Dillian Whyte rematch

If successful, Joshua would be able to return to the UK. Everything would be set up for a domestic super-fight with Dillian Whyte in the summer of 2023.

Right now, Whyte seems the only viable opponent for Joshua, as Derek Chisora would never take a fight against his great friend.

Joe Joyce would probably be top of any UK fans’ list. But he’s busy with a possible world title chance and doesn’t have the history or animosity with Joshua to sell the fight.

Zhang, followed by Whyte, could prepare Joshua for a more extensive test against Ruiz, Wilder, or Fury.

Usyk vs Fury

Meanwhile, according to Prince Mohammad Abdulaziz, Usyk vs Fury already has interest from Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi minister for sport got quoted by The Daily Mail as saying: “We are very interested in the fight for the undisputed heavyweight title.

“We are looking to do that in the city of Riyadh,” he added.

Usyk has made it clear who he wants when speaking to Sky Sports in the ring after beating Joshua.

“I’m sure that Tyson Fury is not retired yet,” Usyk stated. “I’m sure – I’m convinced he wants to fight me.

“I want to fight him. If I’m not fighting Tyson Fury, I’m not fighting at all.”

