Eddie Hearn sells ice to Eskimos but Usyk-AJ 2 holds huge PPV projection

Eddie Hearn is no shrinking violet when it comes to promoting. And despite a world full of top events in the next few months, the Matchroom boss has the best two.

Hearn firmly believes he holds all the cards without backtracking on his statement that Chris Eubank Jr. vs Conor Benn was more significant than any other event featuring a UK star.

Eddie Hearn “the biggest events”

Earlier this month, Hearn said about Eubank Jr vs Benn: “I still can’t really believe [the fight is happening].

“This is an absolute monster, the biggest fight in British boxing, perhaps one of the biggest ever in the sport in this country.”

That statement of Eubank Jr vs Benn being the most significant obviously lands on UK shores. However, Hearn does make it seem like any other British fighter is a lesser attraction.

However, this week, as the UK Pay Per View market prepares to take a $35 hit, Hearn is praising Anthony Joshua.

“A historic occasion this Saturday in Jeddah. Nothing bigger in the world of boxing than the world heavyweight championship,” said Hearn.

Now, does he mean in the UK? – Does he mean in the world?

Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua is not a huge draw in the United States. Everyone is fully aware of this during the build-up.

Pay Per View projections

AJ will sell over a million on Pay Per View in the UK. That alone is a fantastic achievement. However, the blurred lines between Hearn’s reality and promotion tend to stick in the back throats.

We all know Eddie could sell ice to Eskimos in the United Kingdom. He’s found it far more challenging elsewhere, as his record with DAZN proves.

But alongside Usyk’s promoter Alexander Krassyuk, this Saudi Arabian event will be classed as a success despite the controversy.

“The rematch is on the way. The fight will be much bigger and more spectacular than the first. It is now history in the making.

“Being a part of this event is a huge honor. Our country is now fighting for its heritage. Our mission is to expand its legacy.

Huge event

“It’s an absolutely huge event. It’s a big honor to be a part of it. It took us a lot of effort and will to make it happen.

“Probably in February and March, we had to face the challenge of the war in our country. We were not sure that this fight would take place.

“But finally, we put ourselves together, we decided to get into the fight, and now we are here representing our country Ukraine with pride in our hearts.

“We are representing our country here in the new destination of sports in the world here in Saudi Arabia. Let the best man win.”

Usyk vs Joshua 2 has projections of over 1.3 million Pay Per View sales in the UK alone. It would take around 1.9 million to break the record set by Joshua vs Joseph Parker.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.

