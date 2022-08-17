Deontay Wilder comeback sanctioned as WBC title eliminator

Deontay Wilder will return on October 15 in a sanctioned World Boxing Council heavyweight title eliminator.

The former WBC champion and boxing superstar, known as “The Bronze Bomber,” will take on top-rated Robert “The Nordic Nightmare” Helenius.

It’s sure to be an explosive twelve-round collision for a future shot at the WBC heavyweight title.

The eliminator between ferocious punchers is the main event of a FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View Saturday, October 15, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn in a Premier Boxing Champions event.

Deontay Wilder comeback

Discussing his comeback, Wilder said: “It’s been a long journey for me. As of today, it continues.

“I often thought about whether I should stay out of business or if I should come back. Once I got my statue in my hometown and saw so many people arrive and celebrate with my family and me, to see all the emotions, grown men crying in front of their children and saying he is a real true king, made me feel like my job is not done.

“So, here I am once again, looking forward to returning to the ring.

“I am looking forward to coming to Barclays Center, a place where I have had my most devastating knockouts and a place I consider my second home.

“So where all my Bombzquad people at? It’s time to put on your war gear. And let’s go to work, baby. Bombzquad is back!”

Robert Helenius

Helenius, who earned his spot with two victories over Adam Kownacki, the man who was supposed to face Wilder, aired his views.

“It’s great to be back at Barclays Center in an even bigger fight than my last one. I’ve been waiting for this opportunity for a long time, and I’m going to be ready,” said Helenius.

“I’m going to produce an even bigger upset than I did with Kownacki. I’m going for the belt, so this is a fight to prepare me to achieve that goal.

“I can only become the best heavyweight in the world by beating the best. That’s what I intend to do on October 15.”

WBC eliminator

In the co-feature, former IBF Super Middleweight Champion Caleb “Sweethands” Plant faces two-time WBC Super Middleweight Champion Anthony “The Dog” Dirrell.

The clash certainly is a highly anticipated twelve-rounder. It’s also sanctioned as a WBC eliminator between 168-pound rivals.

Two additional pay-per-view undercard bouts will be announced to round out the action-packed four-fight lineup presented by PBC.

Tickets for the event, which BombZquad Promotions and TGB Promotions promote, go on sale Friday, August 19 at 10 a.m. ET and can be purchased through seatgeek.com and barclayscenter.com. Tickets will also be purchased at the American Express Box Office at Barclays Center beginning Friday at noon ET.

Pre-sale tickets are available TOMORROW, Thursday, August 18, from 10 a.m. ET until 10 p.m. ET through seatgeek.com and barclayscenter.com with the code: BOXING

