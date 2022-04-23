Oscar De La Hoya star goes for 44-0 in Floyd Mayweather record bid

Oscar De La Hoya aims to take Gilberto Ramirez to 44-0 on May 14 in chasing down the 50-0 record of rival Floyd Mayweather.

When signing the former light heavyweight nicknamed “Zurdo,” De La Hoya knew what he was getting and what he was doing,

Ramírez has since moved to 43-0 with 29 KOs. Just seven wins from Mayweather’s benchmark.

De La Hoya has admitted that all he wants to do with Ramirez is make him world champion again and beat the Floyd Mayweather record.

That task continues next month as Ramirez faces ex-WBA Interim light heavyweight world champion Dominic Boesel (32-2, 12 KOs).

The 12-round fight will pit the WBA #1 ranked Boesel against the #2 WBA ranked Ramirez. The winner takes all for a world championship fight in 2022.

“I’m excited to be fighting back in California,” said Ramírez. “May 14 is not too far away.

“I feel great about how everything is going. I know Dominic is the best light heavyweight from Germany, and he’ll bring his best.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER

“This is a good step towards my overall goal [of overtaking Floyd Mayweather]. I’m glad I’ll be able to put on a great show come fight night.”

“I am looking forward to going to California for a great fight against a tough opponent in ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez,” said Boesel.

“I’m sure this fight will please the boxing fans worldwide watching live on DAZN.”

The co-main event will feature the undefeated William “El Camaron” Zepeda defending his WBA Continental Americas lightweight title against Rene “Gemelo” Alvarado.

The event will occur at Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA, and will stream live exclusively on DAZN.

RAMIREZ vs. BOESEL

Tickets for Zurdo vs. Boesel go on sale Friday, April 22 at 10:00 a.m. PT. They are $150, $75, $50, and $25, not including applicable service charges. Tickets will be available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com, Toyota-arena.com, Goldenboypromotions.com, or the Toyota Arena box office Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Zurdo vs. Boesel is a 12-round light heavyweight fight presented by Golden Boy in association with Zurdo Promotions and SES Boxing. Hennessy sponsors the event “Never Stop. Never Settle” and “BetOnline – Your Online Sportsbook Experts.”

On Saturday, May 14, the fight will occur at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA. It will be streamed live exclusively on DAZN worldwide.

