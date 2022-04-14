Roy Jones Jr. names his 2022 fight list, wants Deontay Wilder vs AJ

April 14th, 2022

Boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. wants to see Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua settle their differences at heavyweight in 2022.

Jones Jr., one of the greatest pound-for-pound fighters of all time, spoke to ‘All The Smoke’ hosts Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson recently.

During the chat, RJJ got urged to name the fights he wants to see in the coming months. Wilder vs. Joshua was high on the roll call.

The ‘Super Six’ at 135, Teofimo Lopez, George Kambosos Jr., Devin Haney, Vasiliy Lomachenko, Gervonta Davis, and Ryan Garcia were featured.

“[We need to see] Them lightweights get together and fight,” said Jones. “But I would like to see Wilder and Joshua fight because we’ve always wanted to see that.

“I also want to see [Jermall] Charlo vs. Canelo.”

DEONTAY WILDER

Wilder and Joshua attempted to make an undisputed battle in 2018. Negotiations began with Wilder offering AJ $50 million to fight on Showtime PPV.

Joshua turned down the deal and counter-offered it with a deal to trade blows in the UK. Wilder eventually accepted before Joshua found a way out through a WBA mandatory order for Alexander Povetkin.

The encounter is still off the table.

On his own protege Chris Eubank Jr., Jones added: “I really want to see Eubank Jr. vs. Canelo. I want to see Eubank vs. Charlo.

“I want to see Charlo vs. Boo Boo [Demetrius Andrade]. Boxing, we’ve got to give the fights that people want to see.”

FELIX TRINIDAD

Asked about his tenure in the sport and specifically his fight against Felix Trinidad, Jones replied: “I just knew that he was too small for me.

“It’s like if you get a six-foot guy in the post. And that’s what that was. He’s just a little too small for me.

“Yeah, I’m coming to 170, but you are still too small for me. And I kind of knew that. Actually, that fight, I tore a bicep in my [left] arm a week-and-a-half before the fight.

“But I still knew he was too small for me. So I said, ‘If I can’t beat him with one hand, there’s something wrong with me.’”

