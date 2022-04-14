Boxing News: Tyson Fury in drug test report, Josh Taylor belt deadline

April 14th, 2022

Tyson Fury

Boxing News – Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is among the big names on a list of drug testing results published by the World Boxing Council.

Fury got tested on March 21, and the result came back negative.

Releasing further information, the WBC said: “The WBC wishes to advise about all related to the Clean Boxing Program (CBP).

“On this occasion, we notify the second report of test results carried out during March 2022. The following fighters had negative in their tests.

“The WBC has an agreement with the VADA, which is the voluntary anti-doping association in charge of administering the Clean Boxing Program.

“The agreement coordinates the collection of samples, the chain of custody, and the laboratory analysis.”

WBC CLEAN BOXING LIST

March 18th – Yordenis Ugas

18th – Adelaide Ruiz

19th – Brian Brown

21st – Oscar Valdez

” ” – Dillian Whyte

” ” – Tyson Fury

21st and 25th – Jermell Charlo

March 22 – Maricela Cornejo

23rd – Shakur Stevenson

24th – Jaron Ennis

“We thank all our athletes for their entire willingness to register with CBP and for being exemplary athletes who testify to their honesty,” added the WBC.

JOSH TAYLOR

Scotsman Josh Taylor has until April 22nd to decide whether or not he’s keeping the belts that should be Jack Catterall’s.

The WBA stated their mandatory challenger must get his opportunity, even before Catterall.

“The World Boxing Association (WBA) Championships Committee has scheduled the purse bid for the mandatory bout.

“It’s between super lightweight, super champion Josh Taylor and his mandatory challenger Alberto Puello.

“The bidding will take place next Friday, April 22, online via the Zoom platform. The bids will begin at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time in the United States.

“The negotiation period between the Scottish and the Dominican expired without agreeing. That is why the bidding was ordered under the terms indicated in the WBA rules.

“This Monday, WBA sent the communication to the parties with all the conditions of the bidding.

“The purse bid will have a minimum amount of US $ 200,000.00. The split will be 55% for the champion Taylor and 45% for the challenger.”

