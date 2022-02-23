154 at 45? – Could Floyd Mayweather rule the world with a full camp?

February 23rd, 2022

Amanda Westcott

On the eve of his 45th birthday, World Boxing News looks at whether boxing legend Floyd Mayweather still has the goods to rule the world.

Floyd Mayweather continuously gets linked to a comeback and seems willing to fight anyone if they pay him the money he desires.

But what if Floyd Mayweather got serious and trained for ten weeks?

Now a grandfather and a staunch businessman, Mayweather has plenty of other priorities to keep him busy. Saying that – he still finds time to get back between the ropes in an exhibition capacity.

WBN hasn’t witnessed Mayweather’s more recent action but viewed his performances against Conor McGregor and Tenshin Nasukawa.

Anyone who has those skills levels would know that they are the last thing to disintegrate. Skills pay the bills, and Mayweather had the most effective skills of his generation.

There isn’t as much depth when looking at the landscape at welterweight as in the previous years. Mayweather could undoubtedly hang with some of those in the top ten at his age.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER 154

However, where the opportunities would lie for Mayweather is at 154 pounds. Coming out of retirement in the coming twelve months would breed many options.

The Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castano undisputed battle winner would be sure to relinquish the titles by 2023. Therefore, Mayweather could ask for special permission as lifetime champion with at least two of the sanctioning bodies to challenge for a belt – if he wanted it.

And judging by some of those ranked in the super-welterweight division and stand to get opportunities at vacant titles, Mayweather would have a chance against several of those currently ranked.

Why does Floyd Mayweather ever take that kind of bait? – Well, the honest answer is he probably doesn’t. Floyd being Floyd, he’d never risk his 50-0 or reputation in a fight he might lose.

He could undoubtedly hang with some of the guys at 154, even at 45 or 46, but those diminishing legs and wavered desire to compete mean it’s far too dangerous to consider.

World Boxing News has had over one billion views since its inception in 2010. Follow on social media @worldboxingnews.