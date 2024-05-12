Floyd Mayweather linked to 51-0 bid in pro rematch at 47

Floyd Mayweather is set to announce his return in a Mexico jaunt on May 15, and speculation is rife regarding the opponent.

Word around the social media campfire is that Mayweather will aim for 51-0 in a return to the professional ranks at 47. Despite mainly being an exhibition, the fact Mike Tyson is being sanctioned at 57 could be reason enough for Mayweather to extend his half-century of wins.

Rumors suggest Victor Ortiz will be in the opposite corner to Mayweather in the summer in a second helping of their 2011 grudge match. The fight at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas ended controversially when Ortiz headbutted Mayweather. Referee Joe Cortez split them up, but when Ortiz tried to shake hands with Mayweather to apologize for his foul, the ‘Money’ man proceeded to knock him out with one punch.

Cortez re-lived the incident later in an interview with the AHAT YouTube channel. It was undoubtedly one of his strangest nights.

“Well, everybody is thinking about Victor Ortiz vs. Floyd Mayweather. The one where Victor Ortiz headbutted Mayweather,” said Cortez. “I cut about two points for him. He hugged him and said: ‘I’m sorry.’ Then he kissed him one time. He said: ‘I’m sorry.’ Then he kissed him and hugged him the second time. I said, ‘Alright, two points deducted’ to the judges. I then called time with the timekeeper. And he again went to touch gloves with Floyd Mayweather.

“Floyd Mayweather saw that I gave time in. He said: ‘hell no.’ He hit him with a left. Then he hit him with a right. He knocked him out.”

Does that warrant a return fight thirteen years later when both have long been retired? – It’s highly doubtful; at this point, it’s only a rumor that cannot be corroborated.

Mayweather is a stickler for being the only one to make his announcements, which fans and media will have to wait until the fifteenth for. Being in Mexico, though, you’d have thought Mayweather would stage an exhibition against a top legend from the country or a well-known influencer from the region.

Marco Antonio Barrera, who WBN met up with in Las Vegas for Canelo vs Munguia last week, fought Mayweather’s old foe Ricky Hatton not so long ago in a UK exhibition contest. Mayweather facing Barrera in a non-professional capacity is much more appealing than adding to his 50-0 for the sake of it.

Not to blame Tyson, but his desire to face Jake Paul as a pro – and even the fact that he was licensed, could have a detrimental effect on the sport. It could breed a spate of old champions looking to add wins to their records by fighting YouTubers or substandard opposition. It’s precisely where boxing didn’t want to go and what many feared when influencers broke into the sport in the late 2010s.

Where will it end?

