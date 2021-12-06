Floyd Mayweather – Boxing’s Goldbach conjecture

December 6th, 2021

Ryan Hafey

Floyd Mayweather continued to defend his legacy this week as the former pound-for-pound king unearthed a solid rant at the media.

Holding court during the Gervonta Davis vs. Isaac Cruz fight week, Mayweather blamed himself for his protege not getting the credit he deserves.

I’m not sure what press Mayewather reads, but Davis is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars in boxing at the moment. The proof should be in the pudding.

The man himself has always lamented the way he got portrayed by the written media throughout his career. But at WBN, we give the five-weight ruler nothing but props.

Mayweather is the best defensive fighter that’s ever lived. He was that good. Nobody comes close to that. He undoubtedly lands somewhere in the top twenty of all time, and anyone who argues against that is not a boxing fan.

In my mind, Mayweather was Goldbach’s conjecture – a seemingly unsolvable puzzle. Nobody came close to figuring him out.

“Goldbach’s conjecture – is one of the oldest and best-known unsolved problems in number theory and all of mathematics. It states that every even whole number greater than 2 is the sum of two prime numbers.”

If that’s not enough props for the veteran, we don’t know what is. Davis will follow once he does what Floyd did when he only takes on all comers and champs.

As things stand after the Cruz win, Davis still has a way to go until he can mimic what Canelo is doing right now. That’s probably the reason why Floyd gets so frustrated at Canelo. The Mexican superstar, a former opponent of Mayweather, stands where he wants ‘Tank’ to be right now.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER

Boxing has evolved – even since Mayweather got to the top when overhauling Oscar De La Hoya. Davis doesn’t have that handover opponent that Mayweather had in Oscar.

Unless you have that proven Pay Per View star to follow, it becomes increasingly difficult to get there at a steady pace.

Davis has to keep plugging away, keep beating the best opponents he can, and then the numbers will come. Should Davis tackle George Kambosos, Teofimo Lopez, Devin Haney, Ryan Garcia, or Vasyl Lomachenko on the paid platform, a rise is inevitable.

Time is of the essence, and this is where Floyd Mayweather has to be aiming next. For sure, Davis was channeling Mayweather in that Cruz fight.

The pair are slowly morphing into each other. Davis is on the right path, and he certainly has the right mentor.

It may not be long until we have another puzzle to solve.

Phil Jay – Editor of World Boxing News since 2010 with over one billion views. Follow WBN on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.