The most hellacious KO of all time? Pacquiao vs Marquez ‘not even close’

October 28th, 2021

A viral clip is doing the rounds of what’s being labeled the most hellacious boxing knockout ever caught on camera, even bigger than Manny Pacquiao in 2012.

And what makes it even more stunning is it’s not even a professional bout!

Two young fighters, one in red and one in blue, are ready to trade blows. The red one gets off first and smashes blue to the canvas.

The gunshield can be seen flying out of the blue’s mouth as he lands prone on the canvas. The aftercare leaves a lot to be desired.

A bottle of water and instant movement subsequently got seen as the best way to deal with the astonishing punch.

PACQUIAO

WBN’s Dan Rafael, with a bit of side tongue-in-cheek, shared the video this week. He said: “This is the worst, most massive KO I’ve ever seen. OMG!”

Questioned on whether it was bigger than Pacquiao’s wipeout against Juan Manuel Marquez, Rafael added: “Not even close.”

World Boxing News is now in the process of finding out where the video clip was filmed and hopefully will have some answers soon.

If anybody knows any information, please inform WBN at contact@worldboxingnews.net.

World Boxing News has had over one billion views since its inception in 2010. Follow on social media @worldboxingnews.