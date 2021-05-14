Manny Pacquiao criticized, conflicting representation hampering fight deals

May 14th, 2021

Manny Pacquiao having too many people around him making decisions over his fight future, has been criticized by a prospective opponent.

Mikey Garcia, who was due to fight Manny Pacquiao on three occasions during the pandemic, believes the Filipino Senator is overrepresented.

Attempting to make a deal in 2020 and again in 2021, Garcia has become frustrated at a lack of movement that involves several people claiming to be Pacquiao’s top guy.

Speaking to WBN Lead Contributor Dan Rafael in Texas at the Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders fight, Garcia revealed his exasperation at ongoing events.

“There’s a lot of people regarding Manny Pacquiao. Everybody around him is a manager. Everybody around him is the one adviser you gotta talk to,” Garcia exclusively told World Boxing News. “And so sometimes I get one guy telling me this is a done deal, we’re ready to go. And then someone else says, ‘no, no, no, we need something else.’

“It’s always, ‘Manny loves the fight with you, it’ll be a 12-round fight; obviously, it will be a big event. He loves the idea of fighting you.’

“They’ve mentioned (fighting) in Saudi Arabia. They mention Los Angeles. They mention possibly here in Texas.

“So, we’ve had conversations, but it has never really solidified. There’s always something missing or something keeps it from happening.”

MANNY PACQUIAO DEAL

Garcia is ready to move on to pastures new as a Pacquiao deal becomes more complicated despite the multi-weight champion firmly being on board.

Time is of the essence, though. Both men have been out of action for longer than they should have in reality.

Pacquiao’s plight is worse than Garcia’s. The 42-year-old has lost two years of his career following victory over Keith Thurman.

Defeating Jessie Vargas in February 2020, Garcia still hasn’t graced the ring since the coronavirus struck last year.

