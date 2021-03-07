Mike Tyson opened cannabis farm, Deontay Wilder got suspended jail term

AEW

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder has been given a suspended jail sentence and ordered to serve 60 hours of community service for possession of marijuana in his native Alabama.

World Boxing News looks at the contrast in cannabis laws on United States soil after two cases a few years ago featuring Deontay Wilder and Mike Tyson.

However, California welcomed Tyson with open arms due to opening a fully-operational farm.

The State law debate continues to dumbfound.

This lookback comes after Alabama, Wilder’s home state, approved the use of marijuana for medical purposes last month.

“It’s encouraging to see lawmakers making progress towards legalizing medical marijuana in Alabama,” Marijuana Policy Project’s Karen O’Keefe told Marijuana Moment.

“It is morally wrong to continue to treat Alabamans who suffer from severe medical conditions as criminals for using a substance that is now legal in 36 states.

“However, we urge lawmakers to revise the provisions of the bill that create significant barriers for patients and their physicians.”

Wilder, 32, was pulled over in his Cadillac in the summer of 2017. Tuscaloosa Police found a small amount for recreational use after searching his car.

‘The Bronze Bomber’ was initially flagged for a tinted window violation.

A municipal court Judge Ricky McKinney found Wilder guilty a few days later. He handed down suspended jail time and two years of probation.

The community order served at a local YCMA.

Paul Patterson, the lawyer, acting on behalf of the world title-holder, argued the drug found did not belong to Wilder.

Other people had access to the car whilst he was on holiday the week before.







DEONTAY WILDER

Whatever the full story was, Wilder had to take his medicine. But ironically, a state close to his homeland legalized marijuana just a short time after.

In January 2018, California allowed former undisputed heavyweight king Mike Tyson to open a 40-acre farm after regulating cannabis for specific use under a new law.

At the time, it was a blow to Wilder. Furthermore, he is currently the third-rated fighter in the top division and seeks out a comeback to the ring.

Wilder and Tyson have exchanged barbs on social media in the past. The current fighter had argued that the legend didn’t defeat that many Hall of Famers during his career.