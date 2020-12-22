Canelo favored to face Plant in unification, then GGG vs. Saunders winner

Ed Mulholland

Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin could be set to delay their clash up at super-middleweight until the end of 2021, according to one bookmaker.

After both Canelo and Golovkin came out victorious this weekend, top online sportsbook MyBookie has unveiled odds for who the next opponent for each fighter will be.

The odds for a trilogy bout between the two boxing superstars stand at +250, with Caleb Plant as the most likely foe for Canelo (+150).

World champion Plant is the IBF title-holder. He needs to come through Caleb Truax in January before any Canelo deal could be done.

History tells us that the Mexican superstar usually confirms his May opponent next month. That could be a bit early for Plant, who fights on January 30.

Billy Joe Saunders for GGG (+200) is also thought to be on the cards.

This is despite Canelo stating Golovkin could get some if he wanted the trilogy.

“I don’t run from nobody,” Alvarez said after his standout win over Callum Smith. “I fight against the best. If (Golovkin) wants to fight, I’ll take it.

“I fight against the best. I feel more mature, and I feel better.”

WBN understands that movement is already in motion on Canelo vs. Golovkin III for Cinco de Mayo weekend in Las Vegas next year.

All being well, fans will get to see another installment of an enthralling saga.

Meanwhile, legendary (and former Canelo) promoter Oscar De La Hoya is also listed as a longshot opponent for both.

De La Hoya is coming out of retirement in his late forties and hasn’t been shy about who he faces next.

See below for the full list of odds as well as on the MyBookie site.

Who Will Canelo Alvarez Fight Next?

Caleb Plant +150

Billy Joe Saunders +200

GGG +250

David Benavidez +350

Dmitry Bivol +450

Artur Beterbiev +500

Jermall Charlo +550

Demetrius Andrade +650

Floyd Mayweather +1100

Oscar De La Hoya +3000

Who Will Gennadiy Golovkin (GGG) Fight Next?

Billy Joe Saunders +200

Demetrius Andrade +250

Canelo Alvarez +250

Daniel Jacobs +300

Jermall Charlo +400

David Benavidez +550

Caleb Plant +600

Oscar De La Hoya +2000

