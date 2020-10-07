Champ aims to extend Floyd Mayweather 54-0 lead, Canelo WBC update

Esther Lin / WBC

Floyd Mayweather could see his 50-0 record completely out of sight should Wanheng Menayothin make a successful defense this November.

Firstly, ‘Money’ will be hoping Wanheng doesn’t move to 55-0 in a contest outlined by the WBC this week.

They said: “Undefeated World Boxing Council strawweight champion Wanheng Menayothin (54-0-0, 18 Ko’s) could defend his title for the thirteenth time against compatriot Panya Pradabsri (34-1-0, 22 Ko’s).

The fight is set to happen on November 27. A venue is to be announced in Thailand.

Menayothin’s most recent fight took place in October last year. He defended his crown against South African Simpiwe Konkco.

For his part, Pradabsri is a current ABCO straw-weight champion. He has 16 consecutive victories.









CANELO

Secondly, in other news, the WBC offered an update on Canelo vs Yildirim for the vacant 168 strap.

“Understanding the current situation of WBC Franchise champion, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, The WBC in good faith extends 15 days, and for a final time, the purse offer ceremony for the Alvarez vs. Yildirim fight.

The pair are set to clash for the vacant WBC Super Middleweight title.

“The WBC will inquire about the definite status in this period. We will make a final determination and rule on the division.”

WBC RATINGS – TOP 5 at 168

1 David Benavidez (US)

2 Avni Yildirim (Turkey)

3 David Lemieux (Canada)

4 Anthony Dirrell (US)

5 Daniel Jacobs (US)

MCHUNU vs DURODOLA

Thirdly, at cruiserweight, a WBC final eliminator to face Junior Makabu is in the works.

“The purse bid of the final elimination fight of the cruiser division between Thabiso Mchunu, from South Africa and the Nigerian Olanrewaju Durodola was held recently.

“The winner of the rights to promote this important match was Dibella Entertainment. This is due to the bid process.

“DiBella will have 90 days to carry out the obligations.

“Mchunu is coming off an important win over the experienced Russian Denis Lebedev by a wide decision.

“For his part, Durodola comes from knocking out Ghanaian Abraham Tabul in three rounds, in February.

“The winner of Mchunu vs. Durodola will contest the cruiserweight world title against current champion Ilunga Makabu. The ruler hails from the Republic of Congo.”







FLOYD MAYWEATHER

Mayweather, and despite losing his record after retirement, the American declared himself the best fighter ever in a recent interview.

Furthermore, the 43-year-old cherishes his perfect 50.

