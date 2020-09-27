Conor McGregor explodes on social media despite Manny Pacquiao fight

Conor McGregor has spent the weekend losing the plot on social media despite the confirmation of a potential fight with Manny Pacquiao.

In a week when McGregor secured the fight he’d chased for the last eighteen months; the Irishman aimed at his former boss at the UFC.

McGregor spilled the beans on behind the scenes negotiations with Dana White and claimed false promises regarding returning to the octagon.

The bad blood between McGregor and White has spilled over. It may now be the case that McGregor does it alone for Pacquiao in 2021.

Back in 2017, when McGregor fought Floyd Mayweather, White was by his side throughout. Judging by what’s gone down over the last few days, this may not be the case for the ‘Pacman’.

‘The Notorious’ began his astonishing rant before White hit back by revealing his disappointment that conversations leaked.

“To Diego Sanchez, I saw your recent comments about your final bout, and I am in!

“After you fought Pereira, I had requested for myself and you to compete in Dublin. This was back in February when I was working on the opposition for my season, pre covid. Good luck this weekend!

“Three weeks post my last record-breaking event, I was campaigning for another blockbuster McGregor event to take place. Sad about my season, I must say.

“Here’s the finish of that exchange. Pre covid. Pre-retirement. I never turned down the offer of Tony, as was suggested at the time.

“I’d stated months in advance (early February) that I was not interested in being an alternate for two consistent pullouts – pushed for my own scheduled bouts.

“I was pushing hard for the season – multiple opponents. Multiple dates were offered throughout. All to take place back to back.

“Then, when Covid hit, and the talk was that I would have to wait for crowds again, I walked away from the situation. I was waiting long enough at that stage.

“I am still interested in a fight with you somewhere down the line, Diego Sanchez. A true warrior and pioneer of this sport. It would be my honor!

“Some journalists and promoters and their lack of respect for what the fighters put into this game make me sick. Things must change!”







CONOR MCGREGOR to DANA WHITE

Addressing White directly, McGregor added: “Code was broke when you lied about me turning down fights, mate.

“I said Justin in May, and you went and said I did not want to fight. It’s not about Diego. Diego was a filler to get more fights in.

Also, you have been involved in Manny talks; the legal letters are there. Stop lying.”

Coach John Kavanagh also took to his Twitter feed on Sunday to praise Conor McGregor when getting back to training.

“I’m often asked by beginning fighters what makes him different. Talent? Well, one of the reasons is the intensity he brings to every round of shadowboxing.

“Visualisation, form, focus, technique, zero absent-mindedness, present. How you do anything is how you do everything.”

