Manny Pacquiao vs Conor McGregor super-fight moves a step closer

MP8 / BT Sport

MMA superstar Conor McGregor has posted a message to boxing legend Manny Pacquiao accepting the possibility of the two facing off in the future.

McGregor let Pacquiao and his fans know that a clash could happen by writing the words ‘tinatanggap ko’ on his timeline.

The phrase means ‘I accept’ in Filipino, meaning the pair could be locked in talks already.

It’s not the first time McGregor and Pacquiao have been linked to a battle, meaning the fight is certainly a step closer to happening.

Previously, speaking to Ariel Helwani, McGregor had said regarding Pacquiao: “Manny, we were actually close to signing Manny (to UFC).

“There’s been talks about a Manny fight as well. There was an offer made on that. Just not yet. And the Paulie [Malignaggi] fight.

“I’d like to box Paulie as well. I already knocked him out but that’s a bit of buzz as well.

“Paulie and a boxing bout. I want to box again and I will box again. I will get a boxing world title.

“I’d like to rematch Floyd. I think we should rematch Floyd. I mean, he’s flirting with it. He can go and pick someone else, but it’s not gonna be the same.

“It was a great, great experience. And, you know, I look forward to doing it again. It’s going to happen again.”

tinatanggap ko — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 31, 2020

MANNY PACQUIAO vs CONOR MCGREGOR

Pacquiao had then replied in an exclusive video sent to World Boxing News.

If they do collide, PacMac could be one of the most lucrative bouts of the last three years. Ever since McGregor lost to Floyd Mayweather in 2017.

But rest assured, if McGregor does sign on the dotted line for a Pay-Per-View with the ‘Pacman’, he will be on a hiding to nothing.







Losing to Mayweather badly and looking bereft of any significant boxing skills, the Irishman was stopped in the tenth round.

Pacquiao could do even worse unless McGregor finds a way to improve himself during the time separating both bouts.