Manny Pacquiao next fight situation just got a whole lot more complicated

Pac Sports

Despite little interest in boxing circles, Manny Pacquiao looks set to fight UFC star Conor McGregor in what promises to be another one-sided contest in the ring.

Pacquiao has confirmed that he is looking to split profits with McGregor by agreeing on terms without their respective promotional companies.

As the ‘Pacman’ plans to cut out Mayweather Promotions, McGregor intends to do similar to the UFC. Both have addressed the situation in the last few days.

Audie Attar had initially suggested that McGregor would have to involve UFC boss Dana White.

Speaking to Kevin Iole, Attar said: “We met with the UFC, and they are on board. We’ve done it once before, and we will do it again.”

Contrary to what Attar stated, and again releasing information to Iole, Pacquaio said: “At present, I do not have an existing management contract with Audie Attar.

“I have formed my own company, Pac Sports and Entertainment. I’m more than willing to give the fans what they want.

“An exciting fight with Conor McGregor under terms and conditions where I am the co-promoter with my company. Thank you, and God bless.”

Statement from Senator @MannyPacquiao (1 of x): “At the present time, I do not have an existing management contract with @AudieAttar. I have formed my own company, Pac Sports and Entertainment, and am more than willing to give the fans what they want: (MORE) — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) October 1, 2020

Despite the intentions of Pacquiao and McGregor, MP Promotions CEO Sean Gibbons doesn’t believe the current climate warrants the fight.

“Logic would tell you that with the kind of money the senator is going to command for any fight he takes, there would have to be some fans in the stands.

“It’s the same with Wilder, Fury, and Anthony Joshua. You need crowds to generate the kind of money it takes to put on an event like that.”









Add into the mix the fact that Mikey Garcia believes he’s fighting Pacquiao next, and the whole conversation is a complicated one.

Garcia, in a conversation with Fighthype.com recently, revealed the Pacquaio boxing match is in the pipeline.

“There’s no fight yet, but we are getting some dates for some of the other fighters that I work with,” Garcia pointed out.

“For me personally, I don’t have a date for myself. I think it will be sometime in 2021.”







MANNY PACQUIAO vs CONOR McGREGOR

On Pacquiao vs. McGregor, Garcia added: “I saw the tweets by McGregor. I haven’t seen some from Pacquiao, and I don’t think he has responded.

“I only saw what McGregor tweeted out that his next fight is Manny Pacquiao in the middle east or somewhere like that.

“Well, I think he might be right. I think his next fight is Manny Pacquiao (he says sarcastically), But Manny Pacquiao’s next fight is not Connor McGregor.

“Manny Pacquiao’s next fight is with me. So McGregor still has to get in line. McGregor’s next fight might be most likely Manny Pacquiao. But before that, Manny Pacquiao has to fight me first.

“That’s one hundred percent.”

Asked whether Pacquiao vs. McGregor is a good idea, the multi-weight champion concluded: “It’s entertainment and its business. So why not?

“I would watch it. Why do people watch WWE? – It’s entertainment. Why do people watch the really bad fights that are out there? – Because it’s entertainment.”

Follow WBN on TWITTER. FACEBOOK. INSTAGRAM. Subscribe to YOUTUBE.