Ten years since Manny Pacquiao created history, became a boxing gr-eight

Manny Pacquiao is just two months away from the tenth anniversary of his victory over Antonio Margarito. A win that made the Filipino the only fighter in history to win titles in eight weight classes.

Back in 2010, WBN was just over three months into our tenure in the sport. Pacquiao’s win is certainly one of the earliest memories of coverage.

As World Boxing News celebrates ten years in boxing, we saw it only fitting to mark the occasion.

Amazingly, that year Manny Pacquiao didn’t even win the WBN Fighter of the Year Award. That honor went to Amir Khan for his two impressive wins that year.

But Pacquiao’s feat eclipsed anything of that time and most achievements since then. It truly is a remarkable story.

Going from a 105-pound waif to a fully-fledged super-lightweight puncher and then going up two more divisions above his ideal weight, it’s going to be a formidable record to match.

Back in 2010, Margarito was much bigger and not to mention shrowded in controversy, having a well-publicized grievance against him from Miguel Cotto.

None-the-less, Pacquiao was unstoppable.

Here are some of the extracts from the fight report that night.

The ‘Pacman’ took immediate control from the first bell. He won almost every round on the judge’s scorecards as the ‘Tornado’ wilted under the pressure of Pacquiao’s speed and pressure combinations.

Pacquiao’s relentless come-forward style was all too much for Margarito, opening up a cut on his cheek and gradually closing his right eye to the point that Pacquiao asked the referee to step in and stop the fight in the eleventh round.

Margarito did catch the eight-time champion with a superb body shot in the sixth, dipping the legs of Pacquiao. Still, the Filipino came back with yet another combination to make it to the end of the round.

Somehow, Margarito made it to the last bell. But the judges’ scorecards predictably read 120-108, 119-109, and 118-110.

The result made former flyweight Pacquiao the new WBC light-middleweight champion of the world.

For Pacquiao, who moves to 52-3-2, it cements his place as one of the greatest fighters of all time.

A super-human being who may not be able to top this victory unless he can drag Floyd Mayweather away from his troubles long enough to get the fight on next year.

MANNY PACQUIAO THE GR-EIGHT

Speaking to reporters after the fight, Pacquiao explained his amazement of what he has achieved.

“I can’t believe that I beat someone this big and this strong,” said Pacquiao.

“I told the referee, ‘Look at his eyes, look at his cuts.’ And I did not want to damage him permanently. That’s not what boxing is about.”

Pacquiao’s place in boxing folklore is already secure – a champion at 112lbs in 1998 and now at 154lbs champion in 2010.

Furthermore, it’s an unbelievable achievement by the gr-eight Manny Pacquiao. It’s hard to see how things can get any better for the living legend.







A decade on and Pacquiao is still active at 41 and a champion at welterweight into the bargain.

He’s gone from Congressman to Senator, and we may yet have one more fight for a Presidential run in 2022.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.