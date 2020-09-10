Keith Thurman chasing Terence Crawford fight after Manny Pacquiao loss

Stephanie Trapp

Following his July 2019 loss to boxing legend Manny Pacquiao in Las Vegas, Keith Thurman wants to land a big fish at 147 pounds.

Despite several reports Terence Crawford and Kell Brook are close to securing a clash for the WBO welterweight title, former champion Thurman is still hoping to be in the mix.

‘One Time’ is aiming to erase the memory of Pacquiao taking his WBA welterweight title with an immediate shot at a championship.

Speaking to Brian Custer last month, Thurman outlined his plans to secure Crawford as his next foe.

“Send the contract, send the contract, send the contract and let me post it on Instagram and sign it live baby, sign it live,” Thurman said, apparently speaking directly to Crawford.

“I’ll do my first signing live baby. they don’t know me. Crawford calling me out like that and saying that about me, you don’t know me, man.

“You don’t know what kind of contracts I’ve had in my face. I’ve never been presented with a contract with a real fight. that’s petty at the end of the day.”

FOLLOWING MANNY PACQUIAO

Asked who he wants more, Crawford or Errol Spence Jr., Thurman responded: “Right now, I want Crawford more man, he’s gotten under my skin.

“Errol, that’s a timeline issue. I know how the game works, we got the same manager that’s a timeline issue.

“This Crawford dude, send me a contract bro, don’t act like I’m going to run from you.







“You never weighed 147, you never got respect in the game anyway at 147. you haven’t pushed the buttons at 147.

“You ain’t touched, Shawn Porter. And you ain’t touched, Thurman. You ain’t touched (Danny) Garcia. You ain’t Spence. I’m going to run out of fingers. I can name all of my opponents you ain’t touched.

“Send the contract. Tell me when you want it. Do you want it before Christmas? Merry Christmas I’ll take the check!”

