Keith Thurman thought he was fighting Floyd Mayweather in 2014

Former unified welterweight champion Keith Thurman has revealed a planned fight with legend Floyd Mayweather in 2014 fell through.

Thurman was put on a Showtime headlining bill for the first time in April 2014 with the possible intention of then facing Mayweather in the fall.

There was even talk of Thurman battling Mayweather in May before Marcos Maidana landed the spot.

Winning the contest with Julio Diaz after three completed rounds, Thurman was then hoping for confirmation on Floyd Mayweather.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER

The American even says he changed his fighting style to prepare for Floyd Mayweather when speaking to Brian Custer on his ‘Last Stand’ podcast.

“That was all for Floyd,” Thurman explained to Custer. “When I fought Julio Diaz, my first headliner on Showtime, I couldn’t train for Diaz to fight Diaz.

“I mentally told myself, ‘you’re fighting Floyd Mayweather’ to make myself to put in more effort in the training camp. Then I was, I just being prepared to be a twelve-round fighter.

“Floyd was champion at the time so I was preparing for those longer fights against skilled fighters.”

Despite being lined up by Showtime and touted as a Mayweather opponent before his retirement, Thurman against missed out to Maidana that September.







MANNY PACQUIAO

Six years on, and with a string of injuries behind him, ‘One Time’ is now preparing to return from a loss to Floyd Mayweather rival Manny Pacquiao.

Touching on his future and his next two fights, Thurman again outlined his plans to Custer.

“It’s either a tuneup, title eliminator, title match or title eliminator. A title match or tuneup for a title match,” he pointed out. “I want to be champion of the world again.

“I want to fight the fighters I haven’t fought. If those champions want to give me an opportunity, they know it’s a phone call and contract away. That’s all that I’m here waiting for, Thurman concluded.

The Pacquiao loss, which saw Thurman dropped for the first time in his career, has many questioning how much Thurman has left.

Damage done by the ailments suffered in recent years mean Thurman continually has to prove himself. This next fight is no different