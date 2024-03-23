‘Chunk of Keith Thurman’s head missing’ in video update on injury

Keith Thurman posted an update on the bicep injury that ended hopes of the former welterweight champion topping PBC’s first Prime Video bill.

However, fans noticed an unexplained conspicuous blemish on Thurman’s head during the video clip.

Keith Thurman update

Thurman said: “What’s up, everybody? You guys already know the bicep tendon snapped. So I saw the doctor today, and we talked about the surgery. We’re going to try to get it done next week. The sooner, the better so that we can start healing and recovering and put ourselves back into the beautiful sport of boxing.”

He added on the injury occurring and scuppering a fight with Tim Tszyu: “It’s very unfortunate. I apologize to everyone who was really looking forward to this competition and who was in my corner trying to support me.

“Thank you so much for all the love you have shared over the past few days. It has been rough, and it’s never easy for a competitor to step out of the competition, especially when we were two weeks out with five pounds to go.

“We were working and rolling hard, man. I apologize to Tszyu, as I know you wanted to punch me, and I wanted to punch you. Hopefully, in the future, we can still make that happen some way, baby. But best of luck to the fight and best of luck to Fundora. I hope everybody still supports and enjoys the show.”

Head blemish

Concerned comments followed, like: “Pause. What happened to his head?” And: “Why is a chunk of his head missing?”

Another added: “He’s falling apart now.” Meanwhile, a fourth stated, “Somebody whooped Keith in sparring?”

Predictions that Thurman could be out for at least another year are worrying for a fighter who has already been inactive more than most in his weight class. Thurman is falling behind at 35 but is still young enough to make an impact if he can sort out his fitness, proneness to injuries, and activity.

In all honesty, the Tszyu fight is now long gone. The Australian will either defeat Fundora and move on to Terence Crawford or suffer a shock loss and return to his homeland. There’s no in-between for that situation.

Thurman has to rehab, get himself ready for action again, and potentially target somebody in the same boat as him, maybe like Errol Spence Jr. or an up-and-coming young fighter who wants a name of his record.

