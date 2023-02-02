Matchroom sign Australian heavyweight bruiser

Australia’s rising Heavyweight star Justis Huni (7-0, 4 KOs) has signed a multi-year promotional deal with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing.

The 23-year-old from Brisbane is ranked at No.14 in the world with the WBO and becomes Matchroom’s latest recruit from Down Under, joining a growing stable that boasts IBF Bantamweight World Champion Ebanie Bridges, 22-0 Heavyweight contender Demsey McKean, Featherweight sensation Skye Nicolson, WBO Global Super-Lightweight Champion Liam Paro, WBA Intercontinental Super-Lightweight Champion Stevie Spark and multi-division titlist Brock Jarvis.

After capturing a bronze medal at the 2019 World Championships, Huni joined the paid ranks in October 2020, picking up the Australian Heavyweight Title on his professional debut by stopping Faiga Opelu in seven rounds at the Fortitude Music Hall.

‘JPH’ halted Arsene Fosso in four rounds at the same venue two months later in the first defence of his Australian Title.

Huni racked up three wins from three fights in 2021, knocking out Jack Maris in one round at the Gold Coast Convention Centre in April before outpointing Christian Ndzie Tsoye in the second defence of his Australian Title at the Aware Super Theatre in Sydney a month later.

He became the first man to defeat Paul Gallen when he battered the former rugby league star before stopping him in the final round of their clash at Sydney’s ICC Exhibition Centre.

Huni captured the vacant IBF Pan Pacific, WBO Oriental and Oriental & Pacific Boxing Federation Titles by decisioning Joseph Goodall over ten rounds at the Nissan Arena in Nathan in June 2022. He defended those titles against New Zealand’s Kiki Toa Leutele at the same venue last November, outpointing the Kiwi over ten rounds to set up a huge 2023.

“I’m extremely proud to announce I’ve signed with the world’s premier promoter,” said Huni. “Many thanks to Mick and Fran at Tasman Fighters. Let’s get it!”

Eddie Hearn added: “I’m delighted to welcome Justis Huni to the Matchroom Boxing team. Justis has already become one of the biggest names in Australian boxing and is ranked in the top 15 but now we look forward to boxing him around the World and leading him to a shot at the World Heavyweight title.

“The signing also continues to strengthen our Australian roster with more additions expected in the coming months, we look forward to our return to this important market in the first half of 2023.”