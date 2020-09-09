Gervonta Davis talks 130-pound run, Leo Santa Cruz and Ryan Garcia

Amanda Westcott

Gervonta Davis says he intends to stay at 130 pounds for a while despite eyeing a potential battle with Golden Boy star Ryan Garcia.

‘Tank’ is ready to take on Leo Santa Cruz and has a plethora of options open to him with the addition of Pay Per View to his C.V.

Discussing his plans with Brian Custer recently, Davis outlined what’s in store.

TANK DAVIS ON THE LEO SANTA CRUZ PAY PER VIEW FIGHT

“He’s coming with his output, a lot of punches, he throws more than me. I’m coming and hit hard. It’s just about who wants it the most, who can dish it out and take it too.”

DAVIS RESPONSE TO LEO SANTA CRUZ WHO SAYS HE’S GOING TO DROWN HIM IN THE LATER ROUNDS

“He’s going to come in there and try to pressure me, and he’s going to feel the power and then it’s going to end up being an early night like (Jose) Pedraza because they tried to overpress me, thinking I’m going to get tired when I’m not. He says his experience is going to get him the win I have experience too, I’ve been fighting since I was seven years old. I know what to do when someone is pressuring me.”

GERVONTA DAVIS ON HIS BEST FIGHTING WEIGHT

“I like fighting at 130 because when I’m smaller I think I’m quicker. I can throw a lot of punches. I’m stronger. I feel like at 130 is a weight class where I can become that big star.”







TANK DAVIS ON HIS NEXT TWO FIGHTS

“Definitely Leo (Santa Cruz) and Ryan Garica, why I say Leo and Ryan Garica because for one Ryan Garica is picking up a good crowd. He’s like an Oscar (De La Hoya) coming up, not as big as Oscar but he has a crowd.

“It’s good when you have somebody who has people behind him. You know where you’re trying to go, it’s good to bring that together.”

