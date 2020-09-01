WBC News: No date yet for Canelo, no mandatory for Gary Russell Jr.

Stacey Verbeek

World Boxing Council information released after the 58th Convention has confirmed Canelo Alvarez will not be fighting this fall. It also points out the mandatories and lack of for several champions.

Canelo was due to fight on September 12 after seeing his May date scrapped due to coronavirus. That eventually is now off the table.

CANELO

WBC chiefs stated: “Canelo vs. Avni Yildirim has been ordered. The winner will be allowed a voluntary defense before facing the diamond champion, Callum Smith.

“Franchise champion Álvarez will not fight on September 12. He is training, and Golden Boy is working on confirming the date, place, and opponent.”

Regarding Canelo’s old division, they added: “Middleweight champion Jermall Charlo will defend against Sergiy Derevyanchenko on September 26.”

DIVISIONS

Further detailing the situation of several decisions, the WBC stated Gary Russell Jr. has no obligation.

“Firstly, light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev will defend his title against Fanlong Meng on September 25 in Russia.

“Secondly, Jean-Pascal is the mandatory challenger.

“Super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo defends against Jeison Rosario on September 26 in a unification bout.

“The promoter informed that the winner is obliged to make the mandatory defense of the IBF, to which the WBC confirmed that it has agreements of respect and reciprocity with the IBF to respect the mandatory obligations.

“Welterweight champion Errol Spence defends against Danny Garcia in a mandatory fight in November.

“Super featherweight champion Miguel Berchelt will defend his title against official challenger Oscar Valdez on a date to be determined.

“Furthermore, a tournament will determine the next mandatory.







“Featherweight champion Gary Russell Jr. does not have a mandatory challenger. # 2 Tugstsogt Nyambayar vs. # 5 Eduardo Ramírez will be the final eliminator on September 19 in Connecticut.

“It was taken into consideration that this fight is signed. That challenger # 1 was not available as he had plans to fight for another body.

“Super bantamweight champion Rey Vargas fractured his leg. He will be out of circulation for months. Therefore, he will be named champion in recess.

“The governing board accepted the following fights:

“Luis Nery faces Aaron Alameda for the vacant title. The winner will be forced into two mandatories.

“There will be two final eliminatory bouts and the winners will be mandatory.

“Carlos Castro vs. Christopher Diaz first mandatory and Daniel Román vs. Juan Carlos Payano for the second.”