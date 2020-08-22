Dillian Whyte mandatory ‘impossible for Feb 2021’ – World Boxing Council

Dillian Whyte will have to wait even longer to fight for the World Boxing Council heavyweight title, possibly until the summer of 2021 or beyond.

Despite ‘The Body Snatcher’ being given assurance of his chance by February 2021, the WBC has now confirmed this won’t be possible.

Ahead of his make or break battle with Alexander Povetkin on Saturday night, this news comes as a huge blow to Whyte’s plans.

“If Whyte wins, he has earned the stage to be the next one to contest the championship. But a battle with the winner of Fury and Wilder is impossible for February. A (new) date will be set,” said the WBC this week.

“If Povetkin wins he becomes the interim champion and number one mandatory contender. But the fight for the championship will take (more) time to set.”

Whyte now knows that even if he wins against Povetkin, he will probably have to fight again before eventually facing Tyson Fury or Deontay Wilder.

It looks increasingly likely that Fury vs Wilder III will be off the table until at least February 2021 due to the ongoing conditions of boxing crowds.

Once over the line, the winner of the green and gold trilogy collision will then be in a position to give Whyte his opportunity, provided he wins both interim contests.

WORLD BOXING COUNCIL TEST

Meanwhile, promoter Eddie Hearn has spoken to golden goose Anthony Joshua who sees Povetkin as a tough challenge for Whyte.

“I spoke to AJ who doesn’t like this fight for Whyte. He thinks that this is a banana skin and that Povetkin could upset the odds.”







“For Whyte, he has waited over 1000 days for this opportunity but Povetkin could steal it from under his nose.

“I still can’t believe Whyte is taking these risks. When you sit as the mandatory challenger, what you don’t do is fight Joseph Parker, Derek Chisora, Oscar Rivas, and Povetkin while you wait!

“Whyte, time and time again, puts it all on the line,” he added.

UK fans can watch a five-fight bill from Eddie Hearn’s garden for £19.95 on Sky Sports Box Office to find out whether Whyte can nudge one step closer to Fury or Wilder.

