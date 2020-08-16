GGG trains at Shane Mosley’s house as Manny Pacquiao rumors persist

MP8 / GGG

Middleweight champion Gennadiy Golovkin is back at ‘Sugar’ Shane Mosley’s house as rumors of a possible fight with Manny Pacquiao continue.

‘GGG’ has ventured to Big Bear to put some work in at former Pacquiao opponent Mosley’s gym at the grounds of his home.

Golovkin is happy to be back working after returning to the grind in late July. Being able to travel to California is a key part of the Kazakh puncher’s preparations.

TRAINING

“Back training in Big bear and it feels good. Discipline is key,” said Golovkin, who has ramped up his social media presence over the past week.

“Gloves on, always the best feeling,” he said previously, alongside other posts.

“Sometimes the only person that can see your goal, is you. Stay focused and you will achieve it. You, yes you, you can do it too. Hard work pays off,” he added.

The only question now is, when and who will he fight?

Well, Pacquiao seems to be the preferred option despite the fact the 41-year-old all but ruled himself out.

‘Pacman’ is refusing to meet Golokvin at the 154-pound limit. It’s a mark GGG has revealed he could reach on many occasions in the past.

Speaking to WBN when they trained together, Abel Sanchez has clarified that Golovkin is prepared to drop six pounds for either Manny Pacquiao or Floyd Mayweather.

The veteran wants to enhance his legacy. This means Pacquiao would be of major interest if he is ready to go back up for the first time in a decade.

MANNY PACQUIAO at 154

Facing Antonio Margarito and Joshua Clottey in the early part of the 2010s, Pacquiao looked awesome at 154. But once he left that division behind, the Filipino Senator vowed never to return.

Many fans on both sides hope Pacquiao has a change of heart, although he does have another massive option.

Terence Crawford in a WBA/WBO welterweight unification is a reachable goal if all can sit around a table to discuss in the near future.







As for Golovkin, there was an IBF stipulation thought to be on the horizon against Kamil Szeremeta. This is yet to come to fruition due to the virus outbreak.

Furthermore, it remains to be seen whether Golovkin vs Szeremeta will be picked up where it left off.

