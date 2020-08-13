Canelo ‘didn’t lose’ to Floyd Mayweather, could emulate Manny Pacquiao

📸 Emilio Sanchez / Idris Erba / Wendell Alinea

Pound for pound king Canelo Alvarez took nothing away from his 2013 defeat to Floyd Mayweather, including the fact he was edged out on points.

The Mexican superstar, speaking recently to actor Eugenio Derbez, outlined his thoughts on the event – which at the time was labeled ‘The One’.

Canelo stepped up to the plate as a youngster and took on the vastly experienced Mayweather at the MGM Grand. The result was close on the cards but not in many ringside eyes.

Finding it difficult to read Floyd Mayweather’s defensive style, Canelo swung wildly at times and just couldn’t find a rhythm. Inexperience did play a big part.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER

But in reflection, Canelo doesn’t even see the reverse as a blemish on his 53-1-2 record.

“I didn’t take it as a loss,” said Alvarez. “Afterward, I took it as an apprenticeship.

“I still didn’t have the experience to fight in those scenarios and it was a really boring fight” against “the best fighter in the world.”

On how much it damaged his aura of invincibility, Canelo added that he shook off the disappointment pretty quickly.

“It hurt a lot that night. But the next day I said to myself that this is not going to take anything away from my goal of being the best.

“In boxing, I’m the second Mexican in history who managed to become the best pound for pound.”

MANNY PACQUIAO RUN

Already a champion in four weight divisions, Canelo is tipped to fight again in the light-heavyweight division by the end of 2021.

Two years from now, Canelo may well be a five-weight world ruler, just like Floyd Mayweather.

As his career winds down, the brilliant 30-year-old has even been rumored to already be planning a run at cruiserweight and potentially heavyweight.

It would be quite remarkable. Especially if Canelo would win a recognized belt at either of the highest limits.

Going from 154 to 200 pounds plus would certainly be a Manny Pacquiao-level achievement.







Arguments would be expected if Canelo did somehow put together a world championship run through seven weight classes.

It’s long been argued that Pacquiao’s ‘Ring Magazine title’ triumph in a non-championship makes him only a seven-weigh ruler himself.

But the main talking point would be whether going from 105 to 154 pounds is a better achievement than going from super-welter to heavyweight.

We will see.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.